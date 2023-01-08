It is scheduled that the civil parties participating in the framework agreement signed with the military side on December 5, 2022 will discuss, at this stage, which is expected to last three weeks, 5 issues, including justice, reform of the army and security services, and the peace agreement signed in October 2020.

The head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said that the military establishment will not play any country in the democratic transition in the country.

Al-Burhan added, “Our goal is to achieve a real democratic transition in Sudan without interference from the military establishment

He stressed, “the military institution’s commitment to work with its partners to lay the foundations and frameworks for the army’s work.”

In turn, the deputy head of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, affirmed the commitment of the military side to the formation of a full civil authority in Sudan.

Daglo called on the Sudanese political force to “put aside their differences and move forward with the implementation of the framework agreement.”

And the deputy head of the Sovereignty Council considered that the framework agreement constitutes an important breakthrough in the political crisis in the country.

Daglo attributed the delay in launching the political process in Sudan to “attempts to include political parties in the framework agreement.”

A joint statement by the “troika” and the international Quartet confirmed that the ongoing process aims to establish the next political stage. The statement called for the actors to participate more widely.

For their part, the ambassadors of the European Union emphasized that the ongoing political process is a cornerstone for establishing the next political scene in the country.