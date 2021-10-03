Protesters from the Beja tribes in eastern Sudan, protesting what they describe as the deteriorating political and economic conditions in the region, have closed roads and Red Sea ports in the past few weeks.

A statement issued by the Sudanese Cabinet considered preventing the supply of medicine and strategic goods as a “crime” against millions of Sudanese citizens.

The Sudanese government’s statement said that the country’s stock of life-saving medicines and intravenous solutions is about to run out, as the arrival of imported shipments has been hindered, due to the closure of the port and the national road.

He pointed out that the closures will lead to a complete lack of a number of other strategic commodities, such as fuel and wheat, which will result in a shortage of bread and electricity generation and supply in the country.

For more than three weeks, the crisis in eastern Sudan has escalated, which has resulted in major security, political and economic repercussions on the country.

In recent days, the group and its leader Turk, who leads the “Al-Handandawa” tribe, a branch of the Beja tribes, one of the population components in the region, escalated their movements amid great controversy over the responsibility for maintaining security in the region.

The Turk group says that its movements come in protest against what it describes as “marginalization in the Sudanese peace negotiations”, which resulted in the signing of an agreement in October 2020, in which a group from eastern Sudan participated in the Turk group rejecting its mandate.

Turk, a member of the National Congress Party (the political wing of the Brotherhood), calls for the abolition of the constitutional document, the dissolution of the government and the Empowerment Committee, and the abolition of the “East Path”, which Al-Hadi Idris, a member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Revolutionary Front, which signed the Sudanese peace agreement, announced that its abolition would lead to the collapse of The entire peace process in the country.

While the Sudanese government’s statement acknowledged that the issue of the east of the country is a just issue and a top national priority, it indicated that its solution is primarily political.