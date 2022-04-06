In a statement, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers announced, “Wednesday is an official holiday throughout the country, provided that the concerned workers carry out their work after that in accordance with the regulations and rules that regulate working days and hours in the country.”

The authorities decided to close the bridges of the capital, Khartoum, and isolate the city from its surroundings, with the exception of two bridges controlled by the security forces.

The Khartoum State Security Affairs Coordination Committee said in a press circular, Tuesday evening, that “all Nile bridges, except for the Soba and Halfaya bridges, will be closed on Wednesday, and citizens must change the course of movement in accordance with this announcement.”

The Sudanese Resistance Committees and opposition forces called for mass protests in all states of the country, coinciding with the anniversary of April 6, 2019, in which the Sudanese protesters arrived in the vicinity of the General Command of the army and started a sit-in until the overthrow of the Bashir regime.