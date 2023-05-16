Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Yesterday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that health facilities in Sudan are on the verge of collapse, with the clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces entering their second month.

The committee added, through its Twitter account, that “health care facilities in Sudan have been suffering for weeks from a shortage of supplies and treatment,” noting that more than 70% of hospitals have stopped working.

Medical staff and volunteers said that, since the beginning of the clashes, they have been suffering from enormous psychological pressure due to the lack of food and drink, in addition to the fear of the continuous shelling in the surrounding areas.

In the context, the Sudanese National Commission for Human Rights condemned the grave and serious violations that occurred during the battles, renewing its demand for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of all hostilities and respect for the rules of international humanitarian law, international human rights law and all obligations in this regard.

The commission said that it had noticed the continuation of the shelling in a number of areas in Khartoum, and condemned the use of weapons in residential areas and the consequent casualties and injuries. It also condemned the targeting of East Nile Hospital and the resulting casualties, injuries, and partial destruction of some of the facility’s facilities. It also condemned the bombing of the “Sayyid al-Shuhada” school and other civilian facilities, and called on the parties to the conflict to respect their commitments with regard to protecting civilians, including the immediate cessation of the use of weapons inside neighborhoods and civic facilities.

The Commission renewed its demand for the evacuation of all health facilities and civilian facilities from all armed manifestations, and also demanded that civilian facilities not be used for military purposes or deal with them as military targets under any circumstances.

The gathering of workers in the Sudanese oil sector also appealed to the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to “return to the voice of reason and end the war” due to its danger to the country and workers.

The group said, in a statement: “The vandalism affected the buildings of the Ministry of Energy and Oil and the buildings of the Sudapet company, and the building of the presidency of the Greater Nile Company for Petroleum Operations was hit by a shell that caused severe losses.”