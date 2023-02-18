Maccabi Lilibo scored the goal of the landowners in the 53rd minute from a direct free kick that his team obtained and hit it from the left side of the penalty area directly into the goal, and it missed Mohamed El-Shennawy and entered the net.

Mohamed El-Shennawy needed only 13 minutes to correct the mistake he made against Al-Hilal, successfully saving a penalty kick.

Al-Hilal raised its score to three points in second place, while Al-Ahly remained devoid of points in third place.

The match was held without an audience, in implementation of the sanctions issued by the African Union against the Sudanese club.

In the same tournament, on Friday, the Sudanese Al-Merikh and the Egyptian Zamalek tied without goals.

And Zamalek had suffered a defeat in the opening of its group matches, against the Algerian Belouizdad youth, and now two very difficult confrontations await it against the Tunisian Esperance.

Zamalek achieved only two victories, in the 11 matches it played in 2023 so far, as it is experiencing a football crisis that extended to all tournaments in which the team participates.