But Omar Abdel Majid, the official spokesman for the police forces, described what happened in front of the Minister of Interior as… “Manifestations of police indiscipline from a limited and specific group مجموعة“Stressing that the security situation in the country “good“.

Specialists and observers said that the state of inaction and chaos that the Sudanese police is currently witnessing bears clear Brotherhood fingerprints that aim to strike security and create chaos, taking advantage of the presence of a large number of officers loyal to the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir, who were empowered in the wake of the 1989 coup after the dismissal of hundreds of qualified officers..

laxity and chaos

These developments come in light of a large spread of crime and lawlessness in the capital and other Sudanese cities, amid mounting accusations of laxity by the police. The streets of Khartoum are witnessing a massive spread of gangs ““Nigers” who loot pedestrians using knives and sometimes firearms.

In fact, during the recent period, doubts about the role of the police increased, and those doubts began to appear stronger on New Year’s Eve, when the residents of Khartoum lived in a state of terror when the streets were filled with gangs of looting and crushing without the presence of any significant police presence.

Many believe that the unprecedented call for the police strike on Wednesday is part of a grand scheme led by elements of the former regime to exploit the rallies that some parties intend to hold to demand reform of the economic, political, justice and security conditions in the country..

The committee to dismantle the former regime announced the arrest of a large number of Brotherhood elements who were planning to destabilize the country’s security and strike the economy in preparation for the restoration of the regime of ousted Bashir, who was overthrown by a popular revolution in April 2019 and is currently in Kober Prison, east of Khartoum.

breach of security contract

A group of police officers who were arbitrarily dismissed during the era of the ousted al-Bashir warned of warning signs and signs of rebellion among the police forces, and described what happened Monday as: “breach of discipline by police personnel“, and held the Minister of Interior responsible for the failure to manage the crisis in a reasonable manner.

The group said in a statement that the security fragility has led to what looks like a disintegration of the societal security contract, the spread of looting, robbery and murder crimes, the increase in gang activity, the shaking of the citizen’s sense of security and the lack of confidence in the police forces.

She added “The behavior and performance of the police forces has become very weak and incoherent as a result of the feeling of dissatisfaction and job security among its members due to the economic and legal situation and the lack of confidence in the leadership, in addition to the deliberate marginalization of the role of the police with its robbery and tying of its powers, which led to the inaction of its members“.

The group called on the Prime Minister to remedy the repercussions of the expected crisis that would overthrow the security of the country, by taking urgent measures, including dismissing the Minister of Interior and the Police Command Authority, restructuring the police, improving the wages of its members, returning the arbitrarily dismissed police officers immediately to service and expediting the establishment of the Internal Security Department, provided Its foundation and mainstay are arbitrarily dismissed police officers.

The group called on the police forces to miss the opportunity for those stalking the transitional period and not to give them the pretext to change the democratic transition into a soft landing that returns to the previous regime..

practices of the previous regime

The security and legal expert, Al-Tayeb Abdul-Jalil, confirms that the police force suffers from major problems due to the practices of the ousted regime of Omar al-Bashir, which led to emptying the police of many qualified cadres over the past thirty years.

Abdul Jalil told Sky News Arabia that there is a need to conduct urgent structural and legal reviews that restore the police force and make it more capable of performing its tasks with high professionalism, which will positively reflect on the security situation in the country, which is witnessing a clear breakdown..

Abdul Jalil, who held a leading position in the Sudanese police, believes that the police force is facing a fierce campaign to weaken it and strip it of its duties in favor of untrained and unqualified bodies to deal with civilians, which will lead to a security chaos that is difficult to control..

For his part, Ibrahim Hussein, a former officer in the Sudanese police, warns of the seriousness of the current situation in the police force, which he considered a natural result of the approach of the previous regime, which worked to keep the police away from the correct and strict professional path that it had been committed to before the advent of the Bashir regime in 1989 and pushed it into the trends streptococcus;

Hussein told Sky News Arabia that the current state of lawlessness among the police was expected as a result of the great deterioration in the police force during the past thirty years and the loss of a large number of highly qualified cadres, which created a vacuum in the training and rehabilitation processes among police personnel and brought the situation together. to what it is now.

after my brothers

Journalist Salah Jalal stresses that the current rebellion of some police officers and soldiers confirms the existence of political action within the police led by a group of followers of the former regime..

Jalal says that the current chaos within the police force should not be tolerated, calling for the need to clean it of counter-revolutionary elements, and to resolve the rebels by the law of the regular forces and submit them to field trials immediately without delay.

In the same context, political activist Al-Ahmoudi Al-Bushra believes that the current police protests have a clear political nature that confirms the depth of Brotherhood empowerment within the police apparatus and proves that “Lawlessness, looting and smuggling used to find security incubators to take care of it“.

Al-Bushra acknowledges that the salaries of the security services and employees in general have eroded, but he points out that the followers of the previous regime inside the police forces are trying to exploit these conditions and create chaos..