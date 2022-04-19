They consider that this is the fourth attempt in which the Sudanese brothers change their skin, over the course of 7 decades of the country’s modern history.

The new current included active elements in the dissolved National Congress, which is the political wing of the Brotherhood, and the protests overthrew it in April 2019 after it came to power in 1989 through a coup carried out by the National Islamic Front, which later changed its name to the “National Congress”.

The current includes extremist groups such as the State of Law and Development Party, led by Muhammad Ali al-Jazouli, known for his loyalty to the terrorist organization ISIS, and he was recently released.

The history of the Sudanese brothers

Since the emergence of the Brotherhood in Sudan in 1949, the organization has changed its names several times, from the Islamic Liberation Movement to the Brotherhood, then the Charter Front, then the Islamic Front, and finally the National Congress, from which the People’s Congress branched out in the 1990s.

The organization initially appeared in the form of small and limited networks, but soon expanded its base, and was able to build networks for it within the security services in order to achieve its ambitions to reach power.

Indeed, he used these networks to carry out the first coup attempt in 1959, that is, 3 years after the country’s independence from British rule in 1956.

Those failed attempts continued until 1989, when the Brotherhood successfully carried out a coup led by Omar al-Bashir, who ruled the country for 30 years.

Many Sudanese view the last step as an attempt to change the “skin” of the organization, in order to gain acceptance in the street, which has demanded over the past two years to classify it as a “terrorist” organization.

‘burdened with defeats’

The thinker and political activist, Abdel Moneim Hemmat, says that the new movement launched its activity, and it is burdened with successive defeats after the exclusion of its components from social and political life.

This view is not limited to the principled opponents of the organization, but rather includes visions of figures affiliated with the Islamic trend.

In this context, Kamal Omar, the political secretary of the Popular Congress Party, which separated from the National Congress in the 1990s, described the move as an attempt to market the discourse that the Sudanese people overthrew in the December revolution.

Brotherhood Tools

Since the fall of their regime in April 2019, the Brotherhood has been using 3 tools to prepare the stage for the return of their rule again, relying on a wide network of financial and media influence centers, which they managed to build during the past three decades.

During the past two years, the committee tasked with dismantling the Brotherhood’s regime confiscated many of the organization’s economic institutions and bodies, before they were dissolved.

Hassan Makki, an Islamic thinker and professor at the International University of Africa, says that during the past seventy years, the organization has gone through several stages of ups and downs.

But his base did not expand a lot until after they gained power in 1989. The years that followed witnessed a relative increase in its membership after a number of interest groups joined the organization, taking advantage of the wide opportunity for them to use state resources.

Makki says that the organization, after the periods of relative prosperity witnessed in the nineties of the last century, lost many of its bases and influence due to internal conflicts, and some elements cling to power and internal liquidations, and were involved in operations that greatly damaged the organization’s reputation, such as the attempt to assassinate the late Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak in the Ethiopian capital. Addis Ababa in the mid-nineties.

Makki summarizes the factors that damaged the organization’s image after taking power in terms of corruption, entering into terrorist adventures, tyranny, and monopolizing power.