“We are now in front of the Presidential Guard, and from this place we are defending Sudan and its people with our blood and our lives, our sacrifice for the homeland,” said Lieutenant General Hassan Daoud Kabroun, an accountant, as he celebrated among the soldiers the control of the General Command’s perimeter in a video on the page.

He added, “We say to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, we are ready to strike and kill any traitor, agent, and anyone who lurks in Sudan and the Sudanese army…The army is the army of Sudan’s unity…and no traitor will live between us.”

In the background of the video, a large banner appeared saying “General Command of the Armed Forces – Presidential Guard”.

It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the video from an independent source.

Since Friday morning, several neighborhoods in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, have been witnessing an exchange of fire on the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, as army forces march on foot for the first time since fighting broke out about a week ago with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The headquarters of the General Command and the surrounding areas are at the epicenter of the fighting between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while the two sides have repeatedly declared control over them.