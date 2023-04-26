He added that some of the military suspects of June 30 were detained in Alia Hospital of the armed forces due to their health conditions and according to the recommendations of the medical authorities in Kober prison before the outbreak of the rebellion, and they are still in the hospital under the guard and responsibility of the judicial police, and they are:

Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir.

Bakri Hassan Saleh.

Abdel Rahim Mohamed Hussein.

Ahmed Al-Tayeb Al-Khanjar.

Youssef Abdel Fattah.

There is one civilian, Ali al-Hajj Muhammad, who is being held for treatment at Ahmed Qassim Hospital on the basis of a medical recommendation from the prison authorities, and the police are responsible for guarding him.

The army added, in a statement, that “these clarifications were issued to prevent pretexts and to prevent the great misinformation that some media mouthpieces of the rebels have been promoting to confuse people.”

Earlier today, sources at a military hospital in the Sudanese capital said that former President Omar al-Bashir was transferred from prison to a military hospital before the fighting began in Sudan.

The information comes after reports that inmates at Kober Prison had escaped earlier this week, and Bashir and his senior deputies were among those held in this prison.

Controversy increased over the fate of the ousted president, Omar al-Bashir, after allegations that he was transferred by helicopter from Alia Hospital in Omdurman to an unknown destination.

While analysts have ruled out the existence of any value for Bashir in the current equation in Sudan, which has been in a fierce war for more than 10 days between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, others believe that it may have turned into a card in the hands of some parties.