The battle scene witnessed progress in favor of the army, after the Rapid Support Forces announced control of the Central Reserve Forces camp a few days ago.

Since Friday, the army has carried out intense aerial bombardment, in conjunction with heavy artillery shelling, described as the most violent, on large parts of the capital.

The bombing included radio and television buildings in Omdurman, Al-Sayyid Ali and Kafouri Streets in Khartoum North, and the vicinity of Al-Qiyadah, the Republican Palace and Al-Sittin Street in Khartoum.

According to military experts, the air strikes and heavy artillery bombardment of the Rapid Support sites were followed by sweeping operations by the army’s special forces, with the aim of securing and extending control.

According to eyewitnesses, the army’s special forces continued to extend from the Corps of Engineers south of Omdurman, north and west, in the vicinity of Al-Arbaeen Street and the Abbasiya area, after fierce battles with the Rapid Support Forces, which announced that they had repelled an attack by the Sudanese army on the Al-Kadro area, north of Khartoum North.

The political street is still overcast with clouds, as there is neither a truce nor a truce agreement looming on the horizon, bearing in mind that the previous truces were not sufficiently respected by both sides.