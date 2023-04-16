The Sudanese army also launched air strikes on a camp of support forces near the capital, Khartoum, in an attempt to reassert control over the country.

The Rapid Support Forces had announced that they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army commander, and airports in Khartoum and the city of Meroe in the north, and in El Fasher and the state of West Darfur. The army denied these assertions .

Late today, Saturday, the Sudanese Air Force called on citizens to stay in their homes because it will conduct a complete survey of the whereabouts of the Rapid Support Forces, and Khartoum state announced Sunday a holiday in which schools, banks and government offices are closed. .

Gunfire and explosions could be heard in several areas of Khartoum, as television footage showed smoke billowing from several areas and video clips posted on social media showed military planes flying at a low altitude over the city, and it appeared that at least one of them was firing a shell..

The Sudan Doctors Syndicate said earlier that 25 were killed and 183 wounded in the clashes that erupted on Saturday between the two sides.

She said that she had recorded deaths at Khartoum Airport and in the nearby city of Omdurman, as well as in the cities of Nyala, Al-Obeid and El-Fasher, west of Khartoum.

Sudanese army: no negotiation