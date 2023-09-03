The army of Sudan announced control over the key base of the country’s armored forces

The Sudanese army announced the capture of a key base of the country’s armored forces, located in the south of the capital, the city of Khartoum, reports TASS.

It is noted that the rapid reaction forces were ousted from the nearest areas of the base along the perimeter in the El Shajar area. The armed forces of the republic continue to carry out airstrikes on enemy positions.

Earlier it became known that Sudan was overtaken by a difficult humanitarian situation due to the ongoing civil war between the army and the Rapid Reaction Forces (RRF). “Conditions on the ground are getting worse. About 20 million Sudanese face severe food insecurity. Some 14 million children lack access to basic services, including education and health care such as vaccinations.