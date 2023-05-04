The Sudanese Armed Forces statement read:
- Within the framework of the IGAD initiative to deal with the current crisis in the country, the organization submitted a new proposal represented in the following: extending the current truce for a week, and naming a representative from each side to discuss the truce with the high-level mechanism consisting of the presidents of the Republic of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti, on the That this dialogue take place in any country agreed upon with the mechanism.
- The Armed Forces express their approval of the proposal based on the principle of African solutions to the issues of the continent, and taking into account the humanitarian aspects of our citizens, taking into account the ongoing American-Saudi initiative.
- We hope that the RSF will abide by the requirements of the proposed truce.
