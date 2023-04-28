The General Command of the Armed Forces of Sudan said, in a statement, that it had agreed to extend the truce, which was proposed for an additional 72 hours, to take effect from the date of the end of the current truce.

The armed forces said they hoped that what they described as rebels, referring to members of the Rapid Support Forces, would abide by “the requirements of the truce’s validity this time, and not violate it, as happened during the past periods.”

The Sudanese army accused the Rapid Support Forces of bombing military institutions and sites, “sabotaging vital facilities, and endangering the lives and property of citizens.”

And there are fears in Sudan that the truces that are being reached with international mediation will not take effect, as each party blames the other for violating the ceasefire agreement.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, expressed his concern about the ongoing clashes in Sudan, while tens of thousands of people are forced to flee their homes in search of safe places.

The UNHCR warned that the humanitarian needs in Sudan were great even before the outbreak of the latest crisis, as there are 3.7 million displaced people in the country.

Talk about “long planning”

Meanwhile, a member of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Shams al-Din Kabbashi, told Sky News Arabia on Thursday that the Rapid Support Forces began mobilizing their forces and capabilities for war more than 3 months ago.

Kabashi spoke, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, about the course of fierce fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, while the humanitarian situation in the country is worsening.

He held the Rapid Support Forces responsible for violating the truce, then said, “There are attacks on our various sites.”

The military official confirmed that the states of Sudan are completely under the control of the armed forces, while there are conflicting reports about the situation on the ground.

Kabbashi confirmed that the US-Saudi initiative was advanced, then added, “I give good tidings to the Sudanese that the matter will not take long.”

As for the civilian casualties, Kabashi considered it responsible for what he described as the indiscriminate bombing of “traitors, rebels and putschists”.

Speaking about the settlement efforts, Kabbashi said, “We agreed to the IGAD initiative, but it seems that they did not get a response from the other party.”

Kabbashi indicated that the army agreed to the US-Saudi initiative, “but the RSF did not respect it,” he said.

And he added that if the initiatives do not lead to a settlement, the army is able to resolve the matter in a military way, according to him.

A member of the Sovereignty Council accused the Rapid Support Forces of being a Brotherhood institution established by the previous regime, adding that “if it were a civilian institution, it would have been dismantled.”