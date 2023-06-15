The Sudanese Armed Forces said in a statement that it “condemns in the strongest terms the treacherous act carried out by the rebel Rapid Support militia (Wednesday), by kidnapping and assassinating the governor of West Darfur state, Khamis Abdullah Abkar,” although it “has nothing to do with the course of the conflict” that has been going on for two months between both parties.

Early was one of the leaders of the rebel movements that signed the Juba Peace Agreement with the government in 2020, seeking to end a conflict in the region that spanned nearly two decades.

So far, the Rapid Support Forces have not commented on this accusation.

Earlier’s death came hours after statements in which he accused the Rapid Support Forces of “destroying” the city of El Geneina and firing shells “on the heads of citizens” in El Geneina, where he was present.

He added, “Citizens are being killed today in a very random manner and in large numbers. Today, we have large numbers of wounded people who cannot find treatment. We do not have a hospital (…). Now there is no health institution that provides services to citizens.”

Abkar described his term as “stricken,” adding, “Today, the entire Garden is lawless…all of it, all of it destroyed.”

He continued, “This is a people who were killed in cold blood in very large numbers, in the thousands (…) Therefore, we need a decisive intervention from the international community to protect the remaining lives in this region.”

The head of the United Nations Mission in Sudan, Volker Peretz, warned Tuesday that the acts of violence in the Darfur region may amount to “crimes against humanity.”

“As the situation in Darfur continues to deteriorate, I am particularly concerned about the situation in El Geneina following the various waves of violence since late April that have taken on ethnic dimensions,” Peretz said.

For its part, the National Umma Party, the most prominent political party in Sudan, described the violence taking place in El Geneina as “a full-fledged human crime that undoubtedly made it a disaster area, which requires an official declaration of this so that international organizations can play their role regarding the situation there.”

Since April 15, fierce battles have been taking place between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo. These battles are concentrated in Khartoum and in the Darfur region, which has suffered for two decades from bloody conflicts during the era of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The fighting has killed more than 1,800 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), but the actual number of casualties may be much higher, according to aid agencies and international organizations.

According to United Nations figures, the conflict has caused the displacement of about two million people, including more than 900,000 who fled the capital due to violence and more than 475,000 who sought refuge in neighboring countries.