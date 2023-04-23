The union said in a statement on Saturday night: “We appeal to the international and regional community for urgent assistance to stop this bloody conflict, and we urge countries to refrain from any action that fuels the conflict and increases its ignition and spread throughout the country.”

She added: “It is almost certain that the evacuation of foreign nationals, as efforts have already begun, will lead to an increase in the danger to defenseless citizens, as experiences have shown that the parties to the conflict from the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are keen on the lives of foreign nationals only without any regard for the lives of peaceful Sudanese civilians.” “.

The union considered that “the evacuation of foreign nationals is an indication of the failure of the demands for a cease-fire between the two parties.”

On Saturday, some foreign nationals began leaving Sudan from a port on the Red Sea, as air strikes rocked Khartoum again after a week of conflict that has killed hundreds of civilians across the country.

It called on “the United Nations, the African Union, IGAD, and the international community to put pressure on the leadership of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces to urgently stop this bloody conflict, and to spare the country the evil of slipping into the abyss of complete collapse.”

It also urged the international community “to press for the implementation of international standards related to the protection of civilians and to provide them with the necessary support, and to prevent further bloodshed and the conflict’s descent into civil war, by working towards a comprehensive ceasefire and adopting dialogue as a way to resolve conflicts.”

The union concluded its statement: “We appeal to the international community to pressure the two parties to open safe crossings to transport aid, the injured, and corpses, as well as the commitment not to attack medical facilities and ambulances, and to monitor the fifth ceasefire that began on Friday and was justly violated, like the previous ones, and to investigate those who violate it.”