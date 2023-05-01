Under the barrage of mutual bombardment between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, the student’s friends, Mahmoud, took the initiative to transfer him to a hospital in Khartoum to save their colleague, whose injury affected the spinal cord, to undergo urgent surgery to fix the spine.

A scene was repeated with his fellow engineering student Mai Awad, who was residing in Khartoum with her brothers and was wounded by shrapnel in the leg. Her mother, who resides in the United States, was heartbroken and her only concern was saving her daughter and evacuating her to Egypt as soon as possible.

Two humanitarian cases received special attention from the Egyptian Ministry of Immigration, which conducted intensive coordination with the concerned agencies to evacuate them by air on board an Egyptian armed forces helicopter, before they were transferred directly to an Egyptian hospital for treatment.

Health and psychological care

The Egyptian Minister of Immigration, Ambassador Suha Gendi, confirmed that the student Mahmoud and the student Mai are receiving the necessary health care, and their health conditions are being monitored around the clock, noting that their condition is now more stable.

The Minister of Immigration indicated that the two injured students were transported on board an evacuation plane from Port Sudan, and there was also communication and coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent, which received the two students upon their arrival at the Egyptian border.

The director of Heliopolis Hospital, Ahmed El-Khouly, said that the student Mai’s condition is stable, and the doctors are working to provide psychological support for her and her returning brothers after what they were subjected to, indicating that an entire emergency ward has been allocated for the returnees from Sudan, in addition to coordination with psychiatric consultants to mitigate the impact of the trauma, and what They watched it from tragedies during the ongoing war, to feel safe and secure in their country.

Doctor Muhammad Wahib, professor of orthopedics supervising Mai’s treatment, confirmed the continuation of the immediate follow-up of the case, explaining that the condition is good and will improve more in a short time, while Doctor Muhammad Reda, professor of mental and neurological diseases, works to prepare the student psychologically before performing the required surgery.

Efforts to return the Egyptians

The Minister of Immigration added that great efforts have been made since the beginning of the events to return the Egyptians who are in Sudan through the various ports, whether the land ports or the air ports, noting that until this moment there is continuous coordination for the return of the Egyptians from Qastal crossing, Arqin crossing and Port Sudan.

Ambassador Suha Gendy, Minister of State for Immigration and Egyptians Abroad Affairs, praised the efforts of Egyptian students in Sudan and representatives of the Ministry of Immigration Center for Dialogue, for their keenness on permanent and continuous coordination to evacuate students in Sudan during the current events, and also coordination to evacuate patients, the elderly and families from different places as a first priority, as students from Members of the Ministry of Immigration Center for Dialogue, the last of the departed from Sudan.

Ambassador Suha Gendi added that since the outbreak of the crisis, she immediately held a virtual meeting with more than 100 Egyptian students in Sudan, and a number of parents, to listen to them and check on their situation in light of the state of turmoil in the brotherly country.

The number of those evacuated from Sudan by land and air since the beginning of the crisis until Sunday evening reached 6,960 Egyptians out of 10,000 Egyptians who make up the strength of the Egyptian community there.

Regarding the future of the returning students and the completion of their studies, the Minister of Immigration confirmed that the government is studying all scenarios and alternatives, and that there is a national committee concerned with that, to develop all proposals that can be implemented for the future of returning students studying in Sudan.