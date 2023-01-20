Next March will celebrate the sixth anniversary of the nintendoswitch. While the piece of hardware continues to sell wonderfully, to the point that it’s currently the fourth most successful console in history, it’s no secret that many are already expecting its successor to be announced at any moment. Thus, A new report reveals that the next Big N platform would be available next year.

According to a new report by nikkeijapanese site, the successor to the Nintendo Switch would arrive in mid-2024. The outlet has pointed out that the Big N is already in talks with component suppliers to begin production of its next piece of hardware. For its part, Nintendo has not issued a statement to confirm or deny this information.

However, the new Nikkei report supports what Digital Foundry and other insiders have pointed out in recent weeks. While the commercial performance of the Switch is still on the right track, it is also true that the piece of hardware has given enough problems when talking about ports, and even exclusive games don’t run as well as many would like.

If this information is true, this would mean that Tears of the Kingdom It would be one of the last, or the last, of the great first party releases by Nintendo for the Switch, something that has already been reported. On related topics, the Switch was the best-selling console of 2022. Similarly, the Switch special edition of Tears of the Kingdom.

Editor’s Note:

The Switch is a great console, and one that will surely be fondly remembered by many. The question here is: how will Nintendo move the installed base to its next console? The easy answer would be backwards compatibility, but this might not be the case.

Via: GameReactor