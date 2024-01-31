'Sustainability is one of the most important pillars of our business strategy' is not the statement of a spokesperson for Greenpeace, an energy provider or Renault. No, Stefano Rutigliano said these words and he is Head of Strategy at Lamborghini. What would Ferruccio Lamborghini have thought of that? And the board means it, because the successor to the Lamborghini Huracán will be a hybrid.

Lambo's 'electrification process' continues this year with a hybrid version of the Urus. This will be followed by the successor to the Lamborghini Huracán this year. Like the Revuelto, this will be an 'HPEV', or a High Performance Electrified Vehicle. The brand has not yet revealed what kind of engine will be in the successor, how many electric motors it will have and whether you can charge it.

When will Lamborghini's first EV arrive?

After 2024, things promise to be a bit quieter in Sant'Agata Bolognese until 2028. In four years' time the EV party will start with the first electric Lamborghini. We have already received a taste of this in the form of the Lanzador. A year later, Lamborghini's first 'electric super SUV' will follow, which may be an electric Urus.

The Italian car brand strengthens 'one of the most important pillars' with the Director Cor Tauri-program. This is the ordeal, or er, the path that Lambo wants to take to emit half as much CO2 by 2025 as in 2021. Five years later, that must be 80 percent less CO2 emissions than in 2021.

'Our mission, as a globally recognized brand, is to inspire and encourage others to tackle these contemporary challenges. Automobili Lamborghini proves that a sustainable vision is possible,” says Lambo boss Stephan Winkelmann. Who would have thought: Lamborghini as a self-proclaimed pioneer of sustainability.