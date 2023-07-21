After nineteen years of loyal service as Bugatti’s chief designer, Achim Anscheidt is handing over the baton to Frank Heyl. Anscheidt was responsible for all special versions of the Veyron – such as the Grand Sport – and signed the Chiron with his team. The last car Anscheidt is working on as chief designer is the successor to the Bugatti Chiron.

Andscheidt’s farewell comes shortly after production of the Chiron has been completed. In the press release, Bugatti says casually when the next model will arrive: “The successor to the Chiron has undergone its design phase in the last two years and will be unveiled in 2024 before launch 2026.’ Closer than we thought.

Bugatti is ready for the hybrid step

Shouldn’t they even get along a bit in Molsheim? Well, they already have. In an interview with the British Coach says Anscheidt about the successor to the Bugatti Chiron: ‘The car is ready.’ In ‘the coming months’, Bugatti will focus on setting up the production facility.

The successor to the Bugatti Chiron will no longer have an absurd W16 engine with four turbos, but a hybrid powertrain with a V8 engine, reports Coach. Presumably the same engine as in a Porsche Panamera or a Bentley Bentayga. Doesn’t sound really special for a Bugatti, but who knows what they can pull out of the big hat in Molsheim.

We still know very little about the new car. The new chief designer to the fans to trust the staff. According to him, the new car is ‘even more amazing’ than the Mistral. ‘It will surprise people completely,’ says Frank Heyl. Target prices of the successor to the Bugatti Chiron are not yet known, but it is expected that it will cost more than the Mistral. By the way, it costs 5 million euros.