It is not surprising at all that practically every year the topic related to a new nintendoswitch, one that would now have a power twice that of what we know. And these rumors have always been denied by the launch of another device like lite and smelled. However, that could change.

According to reports released by the media Bloombergthe brand Sharp It could be the key to everything, since a short time ago they reported that they are creating screens for a new video game console. And how Nintendo He has already worked with the company on past occasions, which indicates that they would be doing it again with the new generation.

For his part, Nintendo mentions that it intends to distribute 15 million consoles during fiscal year 2024, that means that they will not be focused on promoting a new device. Combining the information, Bloomberg It has come to the conclusion that the console could arrive when the month of March of that year ends, this to start with sales the following.

So that means the device could have a presentation just like it did with switches in January 2017, for a release a couple of months down the road. So the rumors for the new console are not going to wait in the coming months. A preview is even expected during the last direct of the year.

Via: Bloomberg

Editor’s note: The truth would be nice if Nintendo gives us a preview of what is coming for the future. However, it is understood that they want to give Switch the last push so that it ends its cycle with excellent sales.