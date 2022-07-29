One year after formally starting the process of presidential succession in Morena, President López Obrador has a more or less clear picture of the scenarios for the continuity of the political project of the fourth transformation in the next administration. With a year and a half ahead of him to outline the candidacy of the lopezobradorist standard-bearer, the President of the Republic already has the first signs of loyalties and ruptures that the dispute for the 2024 presidential nomination is posing.

If almost all presidents have had to guess and make mistakes in the perception of loyalties, President López Obrador has moved the succession scenario to dislodge Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón and confirm the political autonomy of Senator Ricardo Monreal Avila, both complaining today of that there is no level playing field for all candidates.

The malice that the PRI culture had to perceive the true loyalties of the candidates to the highest positions of popular election had left extreme and symbolic cases in which conflicts were manufactured for the pre-candidates as a way to test in realistic situations -which not real– the firmness of own and group loyalties.

If the PRI logic –which is illogical– is working, then it can be clear that the outgoing president of the Republic has already decided on the name of his candidate, but due to the rules of the power games he will have to hide it, even creating situations of confusion for the happy graceful as a way of chiselling the character that the exercise of political power in Mexico requires. Some presidents discouraged the favorite and encouraged distractions, but always with the decision made based on the rules of power.

At this point in the party it could have been a political mistake to complain about the lack of a level playing field for the competition without thinking that it would be about preferences that would distract the debate on the succession. The harsh and implacable rules of political power in the Mexican system –be it PRI or PAN or PRD or Morenista– advise the candidates to accept the circumstances that are placed upon them, without putting forward conditions that would affect the playful succession scenario of the president of Lopez Obrador.

The political experience of some candidates was exhibited as inexperience by demanding a level playing field in an uneven process and based on previous experiences in which the candidates will have to pass herculean tests to forge the firmness of their character and to guarantee loyalties, with the aggravating circumstance that even the most loyal ended up betraying the head of the group in power.

The criticism of the uneven floor seemed to have been understood in the National Palace as a complaint of partiality that affected the political sensitivity of President López Obrador before public opinion and cast doubt on the veracity of the public presidential commitments. The other detail of political ingenuity is to suppose that the dispute for power in Mexico is based on rules based on equal floors.

The public presidential scolding of the complainers in the morning this week fixed the sensitive points of the presidential character: President López Obrador’s invocation of the survey as a consultation of the people had been questioned by two experienced politicians such as Ebrard and Monreal, because the mere possibility of an uneven floor would be casting doubt on the presidential word before even entering into a formal succession process and, of course, well in advance of the possible exercise of power with respect to the predecessor.

The founding principle of the continuity of the Mexican political system is that of loyalty as a discipline, reaching the point of blindly accepting the non-existent. The demand for a level playing field by two Morenoite pre-candidates has been the worst political criticism of López Obrador in handling the succession, even with a worse negative assessment than any radical opponent of the president could have said.

And even more serious: demanding a level floor was read in the National Palace as the message of two pre-candidates who from now on want the outgoing president to take his hands off the process that is operating with Machiavellian skill and is leaving signs of the next president’s relationship with his predecessor after taking possession.

Politics for dummies: Politics is synonymous with misunderstandings.

