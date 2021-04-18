Ali Maali (Sharjah)

King Cherkaoui is walking with steady steps at the end of the second round of the AFC Champions League Group Two competitions, which he hosts at his large oval stadium, he scored 4 points from two matches, making him stand alone at the top with 4 points, two points behind his closest competitors, Iranian Tractor and Bakhtakor of Uzbekistan, which are more positive steps. From the team’s participation in the previous version, where the team had collected a point in the first two matches, with a loss from Saudi cooperation and tied with Iranian Persepolis, and the king appears in the 2021 edition and has the opportunity to confirm his qualification for the second round.

Sharjah presented a great match against Tractor, and Caio, Khaled Bawazir and Salem Saleh wasted many chances that would have ensured the king’s victory, and in return, Al Hosani was, as usual, distinguished in his own goal by addressing a number of Tractor’s chances, and he continued steadily and reactively in dealing with the opponent’s dangerous balls. , Mohamed Abdel Basset also gave a good performance and imposed himself with more accurate passes, which confirms the great development of the player on the field when he began to get the opportunity to participate in matches. Shukurov also gave a good tactical match and was the most favorable to the king with his moving passes, and Caio Lucas was the most successful dribbler with 3 attempts.

Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, coach of Sharjah, was able to impose his style in the two matches against Al-Jawiya and Tractor, despite the effective absences, and he was able to achieve victory against Tractor, but opportunities were lost after another, and Al-Anbari expressed his confidence in his players in the match, saying: “My team has a strong character, and it was Our goal is to win, but we came out with a point in front of a strong team that is expected to qualify.

Caio Lucas also praised his team-mates and the coach’s plan on the field, saying: We tried to implement what was required on the field, and our goal was to win and the meeting came against a strong competitor, but in general we showed well.

Team defender Khaled Al-Dhanhani said: All the team’s players worked hard during the match. We must strive more in the next matches and every match has its own accounts, and we hope to provide the best. He added: facing Pakhtakor in the next match will be difficult, as it is a strong team and we have to enter the remaining matches with a higher focus to achieve our ambition to qualify.