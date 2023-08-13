The former colonel called the successful offensive of the Russian Armed Forces near Kharkov a blow for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The successful offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region against the background of the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporozhye region will be a terrible blow for Kyiv. About this in conversation with The Hill Retired US Marine Colonel Mark Kanchian said.

According to the former colonel, in the event that the territories near Kharkov come under the control of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), the APU will have a new serious problem, while Ukraine’s Western allies will be disappointed. Kanchian is convinced that such a development of events will be “the biggest failure against the backdrop of a stalled counter-offensive of Ukrainian forces.”

Earlier on the same day, it became known that Russian assault groups had captured two strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction. The Ministry of Defense also reported that during the hostilities there, the military of the Russian Armed Forces captured three observation posts and defeated an infantry platoon in the area of ​​​​the village of Olshana.