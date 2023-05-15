One of the most famous series on HBO Max made a peculiar reference to Peru that has caused the laughter and curiosity of fans on social networks, who have come to call one of the characters “Castillista”. This is specifically a joke about the political situation of the country and that it takes place in one of the last chapters of its final season, which is broadcast on television and has become a streaming success (it was not for nothing that it won the Emmy for best drama series last year). What is it about and what happens in the controversial scene?

Connor Roy: HBO’s American ‘Castillista’

The series we are referring to is nothing less than the award-winning “Succession”, which in the chapter 8 of its fourth and final season —entitled “America Decides”— showed a clear reference to Peru and its political situation. The context is as follows: on the day of the presidential elections, the candidate Connor Roy (one of the main characters) weighs his options to be ambassador abroad after realizing that he will not win or become the next president of the United States.

Thus, in the middle of a call, the billionaire candidate and son of Logan Roy, mentions several random countries until he comes across ours: “I spent like 100 million here, couldn’t I even have the leftovers?organize a coup in Peru, send me on a trip to Tajikistan, be one of the bad boys in Uruguay?”

Fans react to the mention of Peru in “Succession”

The fans of “Succession” They did not take long to react through social networks to the reference. From Simpsons memes to comments like “Connor is Castillista”, the followers of the HBO Max series showed their joy with this mention of Peru, especially since the series is about to end.

The last time the country was mentioned in a famous series was last year, when “Better call Saul” portrayed a bank and a dangerous Peruvian cartel that were key to the plot of its last episodes. Since then, it is clear that not only Vince Gilligan, but also Jesse Armstrong (creator of “Succession” have Peru in mind.