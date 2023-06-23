Worldwide, Most of the 1.4 billion tons of food thrown away each year ends up in landfills. When they rot, they pollute water and soil and release enormous amounts of methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases.

But in South Korea, which banned food scraps from its landfills nearly 20 years ago, most of the waste is turned into animal feedfertilizers and fuel to heat homes.

Food waste is one of the biggest contributors to climate change, not only because of the methane but also because the energy and resources that went into its production and transportation have been wasted.

The system in South Korea, which prevents about 90 percent of wasted food from ending up in landfills and incinerators, has been studied by officials in China, Denmark and elsewhere.

Although people and businesses pay a small fee to dump food waste, the project costs South Korea about $600 million a year, the Environment Ministry reports.

Despite the cost, experts say it should be emulated. “The example of South Korea makes it possible to reduce emissions on a larger scalesaid Paul West, lead scientist at Project Drawdown, a research group studying ways to reduce carbon emissions.

The country’s mountainous terrain limits the number of landfills that can be built and how far they can be from residential areas. In 1995, the Government introduced mandatory recycling of paper and plasticbut the remains of food continued to be buried along with other garbage.

Political support for the change was driven by people living near the dumps, who complained about the smells. Since 2005, it is illegal to send food waste to landfills. Local governments have built hundreds of facilities to process them.

At the facility in the Dobong district of northern Seoul, the waste—bones, seeds, shells—is separated by hand. (The Dobong plant is one of the last where this step is not automated.) A belt transports the waste to a disposer. Anything that is not easily shredded, such as plastic bags, is incinerated.

The residues are then baked and dehydrated. The moisture goes into pipes that lead to a water treatment plant, where a portion is used to produce biogas. The rest is purified and dumped into a nearby stream.

What remains of the waste is ground into a brown powder that smells of earth. It is a food supplement for chickens and ducks, rich in protein and fibersaid Sim Yoon-sik, facility manager, and it’s given away to any farm that wants it.

At the biogas facility in Goyang, a suburb of Seoul, food waste, nearly 70,000 tons a year, undergoes anaerobic digestion. It rests in large tanks for up to 35 days while the bacteria do their work, breaking down organic matter and creating biogas, which consists mostly of methane and carbon dioxide.

The biogas is sold to a utility company, which claims to use it to heat 3,000 homes in Goyang. The solid matter that remains is mixed with wood shavings to create fertilizer, which is given away. Every ton of food waste that rots in a landfill emits greenhouse gases. equivalent to nearly 800 pounds of carbon dioxide, the researchers found. Converting it to biogas cuts that in half, said Lee Chang-gee, an engineer at the Goyang plant.

Critics point out that for all its benefits, the South Korean program has failed to achieve one of its goals: getting people to throw away less food. The amount of food thrown out across the country has remained more or less stable over the yearsreports the Ministry of Environment.

JOHN YOON

THE NEW YORK TIMES