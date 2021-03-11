Three years into the second government of Sebastián Piñera, in the midst of a successful vaccination campaign, but also worrying figures of increases in Covid-19 infections, can this leadership change the beaten image of the president of Chile?

Chile continues to fascinate the world with the fast pace of its vaccination.

This week was the country that vaccinated at the highest speed in the world, above Israel, according to the Chilean Ministry of Health taking data from the scientific publication Our World in Data.

The record for people vaccinated in a single day was also broken: almost 367,000 with the first and second doses. This means that Chile vaccinated almost 2% of its population, of 19 million inhabitants, in a single day.

In total, as of March 11, there are almost 4.5 million people those who have already received a first dose in Chile and more than 1.2 with a second injection of the medicine.

Chile’s mass vaccination campaign continues to meet its objectives, advancing by leaps and bounds and dazzling the world: the goal set by President Sebastián Piñera of getting the 5 million most vulnerable or exposed Chileans to the virus by the end of March. And on track for the second big goal: 15 million people by the end of June.

Variety of options and early negotiations

In recent weeks there has been a lot of writing in the international press about vaccination and the Chilean success story; anticipation in the negotiating process, coordination and agility between government institutions. Also about the performance of four clinical trials with different pharmaceutical companies, working with different laboratories simultaneously so as not to put “all the eggs in a single basket” and the openness of the economy of Chile, a country on the periphery of the world with dozens of trade agreements. These are some of the keys that explain this phenomenon, which places it at the head of the region and among the five countries in the world with the best results, according to the ministers of Health, Enrique Paris, Science, Andrés Couve, explained to the international press. and the undersecretary of International Commercial Economic Relations, Subrei, Rodrigo Yáñez.

In a national vaccination strategy, in a globally uncertain scenario in the first days of the pandemic, “in the face of what we knew would be a very high demand for vaccines once they existed, we proposed that as part of how Chile approached the subject of the vaccine we could incorporate a key element that was the participation in the clinical trials of phase III ”, revealed Couve.

“And we thought this was a good way to contribute to at the same time attract the best laboratories to carry out clinical trials in Chile and that this attraction also opened the doors to start talking about preferential supply or favorable conditions for vaccines,” he explained. the holder of Science.

Chile once again offers that image of leadership that it likes to project so much and that had been relegated or even questioned since the social outbreak of October 2019.

And it even becomes the country that reaches out to the region, after donating 20,000 vaccines for health personnel to Ecuador and Paraguay over the weekend, more 1,000 tons of oxygen to help alleviate the shortage in Peru and offers help in transporting vaccines to smaller countries like Uruguay.

Since Chancellery It is reported that, in the future, and once the Chilean population is fully vaccinated, it is evaluated among many forms of aid to send doses to needy countries that they can return when they receive them and other forms of collaboration.

Piñera, the executive, does not rebound in the polls

In the middle, the business profile of President Sebastián Piñera resurfaces again with force.

The Chilean process “has been successful because the decision was made by the Ministry of Science to start the conversation with all the laboratories simultaneously” and early, points out to France 24 German Silva, analyst and political commentator. This constitutes “a tremendous merit because it achieved a very important logistics and distribution that is allowing a very orderly vaccination schedule”.

“The executive Piñera appeared a bit, the Piñera from the ‘Rescate a los 33’ (miners trapped in the north of Chile)” who in terms of logistics and organization “does it very well.”

However, the president continues to decline in the polls, even in those traditionally close to La Moneda such as that of Cadem, where it drops 4 points this week and his approval reaches 20%, that of Criteria Y Activa Research, they give you 14 points.

“The president has almost 40 points of difference with the evaluation that is made of the management of the pandemic that falls on the Minister of Health (Enrique Paris) who is a very thoughtful, calm and equanimous person,” says Silva. The analyst attributes the situation to a very aggressive communication where he returned to the triumphant language that harmed him in the first stage and that is not well received by the population.

Chilean President Sebastián Piñera was present at the arrival of the first doses of vaccines to the country on December 24, 2020. © Ivan Alvarado / Reuters

“Piñera continues to be among the lowest valued leaders in Latin America along with Nicolás Maduro, something that has to do with the style of the president, exaggerating the leadership of Chile a bit”, when one begins to experience a brutal second / third wave.

“You see two governments managing the pandemic; One is the successful one, the one who manages logistics and distribution as if it were a company ”, adds Silva, and on the other,“ the political management of the pandemic where nothing has gone well ”and does not exceed the 20 approval mark. which is very low for a president elected with 54% of the votes.

Narrow the result?

For Marcelo Mella, doctor in American Studies and dean of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Santiago (USACH) If this were a soccer match, the vaccination would allow Piñera to “narrow the result”, although he is not sure if he will finally be able to “reverse the damage that the government has in public opinion as a result of the social outbreak and repression of social demonstrations ”.

The successful process of mass vaccination is “extraordinarily important for the possibilities of future economic, social, and labor recovery within the country,” he analyzes and “has an impact, but it does not allow him to turn the scoreboard.”

Mella sees it unlikely that “the Piñera government will end up with approval levels above 30%.”

Although Piñera is elected “by an electoral majority, there is no evidence that this constitutes a social and political majority in the country” due to the low levels of electoral participation.

The opposition’s own goals maximize the opportunities of the right to continue in the Government of Chile

For Mella, more than Piñera’s legacy, who cannot stand for election again, what could really lead the right to prevail in the presidential elections next November would be the “tremendous fragmentation of the opposition.”

And continuing with the football allegory, he assures that “the opposition’s own goals maximize the opportunities for the right to continue in the Government of Chile.”

Piñera’s second term is characterized, according to the analyst, by historical lows in social adherence and by committing “gigantic errors” in decisions regarding public order or the conflict in Araucanía.

Despite this, the division of the left gives the right the main possibility of government in the next elections, he points out.

2021 will undoubtedly be a year loaded for Chile, with vaccines and also electoral processes: in April the elections for mayors, governors and the 155 people who will draw up a new Constitution. And in November, the new president of the country.