Behind a rustic pergola with a thatched roof and wooden benches, a simple sign with a blue background says in painted yellow letters: “Welcome to the garden”. Around it, there are beds for cultivation, a clay oven and a composting area, where two children armed with shovels chop up leaves, pour water on them and stir up the earth. They are only 9 and 10 years old, but they work naturally while one of their teachers, Katherinne Ramírez, explains to them the process of decomposition of matter that leads to making the earth more fertile.

This is how the students of the Colonial College of Pirque – a peripheral and more rural area of ​​Santiago (Chile) – spend one of their class hours in the subject “permaculture and sustainability”. They prepare the soil, cultivate it, clean it, maintain it. And it is a subject that each of the 256 children at the school takes, whether they are preschoolers or students about to finish and go to university.

The Colonial de Pirque school was one of the four Latin American educational establishments awarded at COP27 for its active role in responding to the challenges of climate change. Among the four winners of this award called “Guardians of the Climate” and awarded by Unicef, the Meri Foundation and the UNESCO Office for Climate Education, there are also a school from Honduras, another from Colombia and another from Argentina. At the regional level, 175 projects were submitted to the contest.

Two students are weeding in the garden. sofia yanjari

“The Guardians of the Climate contest aims to recognize and promote the work of pioneering teachers in the face of climate change, a crisis that threatens the rights of children,” explained Youssouf Abdel-Jelil, UNICEF Deputy Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. when the call was opened. According to UNICEF’s Child Climate Risk Index, nine out of 10 children and adolescents in the region are exposed to the effects of climate change. It is estimated that 55 million of them could suffer the consequences of water scarcity and 60 million those of cyclones.

First communal recycling point

Colonial College’s green initiatives began approximately 12 years ago. On that date, due to the contact that the Pirque families have with nature, the parents expressed their interest in the school living in harmony with the environment. A group of teachers was motivated and with the support of the rector, the owners and the directors, applied for the environmental certification offered by the Chilean Ministry of the Environment to schools that develop environmental education strategies in their school communities.

Katherinne Ramirez, teacher and head of the school’s sustainability area. sofia yanjari

Ramírez, one of the teachers and coordinator of environmental management at the school, explains that this certification allowed them to have a road map to start working. The first thing they did was create the “permaculture and sustainability” subject, which focuses on the garden and aims at the comprehensive development of children. At the beginning, the growing space was small with only medicinal plants, but it grew. Today the land is 900 square meters, it has 50 native sclerophyll forest trees and 15 fruit trees, in addition to herbs and boxes planted with vegetables.

“There is a lot of practical work to make it more meaningful for the boys, because with a lot of theory they get bored. In addition, we promote multidisciplinary work with other subjects, be it mathematics, technology, art or philosophy”, says Ramírez, who is a natural sciences teacher in basic education. “This education has to be transversal or the meaning is lost and the children end up seeing it as something isolated and not something organic,” she adds.

Another of the emblematic initiatives of the school was recycling. It is done in all the rooms and to one side of the school grounds there is a large parking lot with a dirt floor and, at the back, a clean point. Initially, that place was just a small green spot for the exclusive use of the school, but the determination of the school community to advance in the protection of the environment allowed it to give it another dimension.

Shortly after the school achieved environmental certification, Ramírez invited a group of parents to create an environmental committee with legal personality that would allow them to apply for financing to develop larger projects. From the beginning, the committee was ambitious. The first thing he did was apply for a $32,500 Environmental Protection Fund (FPA), and he won it. “That’s when we started to dream,” says Cristina Pavez, a forestry engineer and secretary of the environmental committee that includes a dozen people.

“It occurred to us to make the first clean point in the commune, but a real one, that would have an administrator, be large, and that would be combined with the delivery of environmental education to users,” he adds. Today, the clean point is a success. At least 100 Pirque residents visit it every week.

Cristina Pavez, attorney and secretary of the environmental committee at the Colonial College of Pirque. sofia yanjari

Luis Campos, rector of the school, has been one of the promoters of the school’s green approach. “The committee has existed for about eight years and works independently but inserted in our school. With that, something much more powerful was achieved, it gave us much more support,” says Luis.

therapeutic effects

Kneeling in front of one of the crop beds, 12-year-old Paula Tapia carefully plucks leaves from the planted soil and sets them aside. She thus weeds and cleans the vegetables that grew this year. She says that when her class comes to the garden, they are divided into three groups: one weeds, another waters, and another makes seedlings. Each student joins the one she wants. “Since we were little we have done this. I like it, it relaxes me, ”she narrates.

The therapeutic effect of working with the land and in the open air, say parents and teachers, is undeniable. Pavez, who also works as a supporter of a school in the neighboring community of Puente Alto, has seen it both in her workplace and with her children.

“I have been able to verify that it brings a lot of peace of mind to children. It helps to work in a team, to keep calm. When they work in the garden, they are in contact with the environment, they touch the earth, the worms, they return to their center and they return to the classroom renewed, ”she says.

Paula Tapia, a student at the Colonial College of Pirque. sofia yanjari

Another advantage, adds Pavez, is that it allows students to take ownership of their space. “By being part of something that started as a little seed and then seeing it plant, or seeing the same trees grow, they achieve an identity, they say: ‘I did this,’ and they maintain their love for the school.”

The Botiquín natural and Del huerto a la mesa workshops, created by Professor Ramírez, are an example of this. Both she and the rest of the teachers receive permanent training in environmental education, but she has also taken courses to carry out these workshops. In the first, they use the medicinal herbs they plant —and then prepare in an artisan dehydrator they have— to make cosmetic products: calendula deodorants, rose water, creams with different aromas. In the second, meanwhile, they use the vegetables they grow to cook. The last menu included pizza with tomatoes, arugula and oregano from the garden. In this way, the students live the entire cycle and make use of what they sow.

Students work on the compost of organic waste from the school.

sofia yanjari

open borders

In recent years, the results obtained have led the school community of the Colonial College to want to open borders. And just as they managed to make the clean point become a benchmark for the entire commune, they have looked for ways to project environmental education beyond the school.

Luis Campos, the rector, explains that they have seen how this type of education spread, first to the students’ homes, where families replicate the school model by creating their own gardens or recycling, and then to other schools with which they work now. The municipality of Pirque has also been involved. A sign of this openness is the fact that the environmental committee currently includes an inspector and representatives from other schools.

The focus of the committee’s work has also broadened. Today he is dedicated to supporting other establishments in the commune so that they obtain environmental certification from the ministry. For that, it formed a public-private network of schools where they will do training and help on the road to greater awareness regarding the importance of environmental education.

“We always thought that to give this sustainability more people had to be involved and that the projects could have life,” says Pavez. To date, three more schools have achieved environmental certification, but one has lost it. For this reason, the committee went to the municipality to find ways to jointly ensure that these processes are maintained over time.

“It is important that this is not an exclusive thing because we want to have an impact. Opening ourselves up to the community, sharing, being more supportive has made a difference, because if this doesn’t expand, it won’t work,” says Ramírez.

There’s no doubt that look helped put Colegio Colonial among the winners of the Guardians of the Climate Award. Francisca Cortés Solari, executive president of the Meri Foundation, highlights it.

Santiago Colvin, a neighbor of the community, attends the clean point of the place to drop off his recycling once a week. sofia yanjari

“(His) admirable initiatives have allowed him to become a pillar of sustainability at the community level, allowing everyone to collaborate to protect the environment. Another notable point is his vocation for girls, boys and adolescents to develop their intellect and physical abilities, their ability to marvel at nature, to make decisions thinking about it and to organize themselves to influence achieving a better world”, he says.

The determination of the team of these Chilean climate guardians has not only allowed opening doors in the commune. Ramírez and other members of the committee have participated twice in international forums. In 2017, they went to Ecuador for the América Verde awards and, in 2019, to COP 25 in Madrid. This year, Ramírez also participated virtually in the TeachersCOP of COP 27. They are meetings that he likes, he says, because of the recognition given to the work of teachers throughout the world and because of the possibility of getting ideas for projects of other countries.

“For example, the recovery of waste, which could be another step in our clean point or its optimization with technology,” he says. For now, the school is focused on finishing installing solar panels and aspires to develop a gray water recovery project to face the water crisis and be able to irrigate the soccer field and other green spaces on the school grounds.

“As teachers we know that we mark the children,” says Ramírez. “This is our legacy, our footprint. We are training generations so that they really have an impact in different areas. Here we train agents of change in the face of climate change that we are experiencing”.