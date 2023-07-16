Jose Abelardo Gutierrez Alanya, known as Tongo, the remembered interpreter and composer of songs like “La pituca”, joined his life to that of Gladys Lupinta. From the couple’s love seven children were born, five girls and two boys. Of the artist’s heirs, the best known are Brenda Gladys Gutiérrez Lupina and Madeleine Gutiérrez Lupinta, who stand out for their talent.

It should be noted that his daughter Cinthia Gutiérrez Lupina, nicknamed Cint G, is one of the most current in the artistic milieu, since she is currently preparing to participate in the Vina del Mar Festival 2024. We tell you what careers all the seven children of Tongo studied.

What careers did Tongo’s 7 children study?

Maria Luisa Gutierrez Lupinta

Is the eldest daughter of Tongo and Gladys Lupinta, and has studied the career of Sociologist. Likewise, she also stands out by following in her father’s footsteps, since she is a composer and singer.

María Luisa is Tongo’s eldest daughter, the result of his engagement to Gladys Lupinta. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast See also Facundo González and Onelia Molina put an end to their 'outings': "I'm left with beautiful experiences"

Fiorella Gutierrez Lupinta

She is the second daughter of the singer known as ‘Le Tongué’ and studied Language Therapy at the Federico Villarreal National University (UNFV).

Fiorella Gutiérrez studied at the Federico Villareal National University. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

Brenda Gladys Gutierrez Lupinta

The heiress of Abelardo Gutiérrez and Gladys Lupinta studied Petrochemical Engineering at the National University of Engineering (UNI). According to Tongo and his sister Cinthia Gutiérrez, he was ranked first in his class.

Brenda Gutiérrez graduated from UNI with first place. Photo: LR Composition/Instagram Shot/Broadcast

Similarly, his proud father revealed that he had obtained a job at NASA. According to his Instagram account, she has a PhD in Mathematics and lives in Munich, Germany.

Madeleine Lisette Gutierrez Lupinta

She is the fifth daughter, she was ranked first in her class upon graduating as a lyrical soprano singer from the National Conservatory of Music. She has been a chorister for the Rolling Stones in 2016 and represented Peru at the Opera Nuova Festival in 2022.

Madeleine will travel to Europe in October to continue her singing studies thanks to a scholarship. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture See also The ECB applies a rate hike of 0.75%, the largest in its history

In July of this year, she announced that she received a scholarship at the renowned Liceu Conservatory in Barcelona to continue her singing training.

Cinthia Gutierrez Lupinta

She is the last wife of Tongo’s children. Cinthia is 21 years old and graduated from the Tourism and Hospitality career. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has studies in the aforementioned profession at the Enrique Guzmán y Valle National University of Education and at the Private University of the North (UPN).

Cinthia is his youngest daughter and she is training to represent our country in the next Viña del Mar. Photo: LR composition/Instagram capture

Along these lines, he has also passed through the classrooms of the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos, since he was trained there at the Language Center of the Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences (FLCH).

Abelardo Alexander and Jesus Gutierrez Lupinta

Abelardo Alexander Gutiérrez is the first son of Tongo, he studied Classical Guitar at the National Conservatory of Music in Lima.

Tongo has 2 children and little is known about them. Photo: Composition LR/Broadcast See also Jazmín Pinedo 'enraged' and refuses to present notes in "Más Espectáculos": "Let's see, force me"

For his part, Jesús Gutiérrez Lupinta has also managed to graduate from the university, since his sister Cint G assured that all his brothers had completed their university studies.