Economist Wolf: The United States did not foresee the success of the Russian army in Ukraine

The United States did not foresee the success of the Russian army in Ukraine. The situation took the states by surprise and revealed their weakness, American economist Richard Wolf said in an interview with YouTube.channel Dialogue works.

According to Wolf, the United States had to go much further than planned in helping Ukraine. We are talking, among other things, about the supply of tanks, F-16 fighters and modern missiles. “But they still didn’t succeed. Russian troops have advanced many, many miles deep into Ukraine, and no one will dislodge them,” the expert said.

Wolf believes that the failed policy towards Russia dealt a blow to the Americans themselves. “The United States, like other members of the G7, is in decline and is watching with alarm the rise of BRICS. In a futile attempt to harm the expanding organization, Washington decided to undermine Moscow’s capabilities by starting the Ukrainian conflict, but its hopes were not realized,” he explained.

The economist stressed that the US plan that didn’t work was not just a mistake. Such miscalculations indicate that there is “something wrong” with the state.

Earlier, former US Marine Matthew Ho said that Western weapons would not be able to bring Ukraine victory over Russia.