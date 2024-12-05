This Thursday, Óscar López presents his candidacy to preside over the Socialist Party of Madrid (PSOE-M) after the forced departure of the former general secretary of the party in the capital, Juan Lobato. It was a movement that was already anticipated behind the scenes, but that has acquired special speed after the ABC exclusive that revealed the involvement of La Moncloa behind the leak of the personal information of the boyfriend of the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto González Amador, who also tried to use Lobato to use said information to attack his opponent in the Madrid Assembly. In this ruse, which has ended Lobato’s leadership, precisely the person who was López’s right-hand woman, Pilar Sánchez Acera, during her time as chief of staff of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, was involved. The Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function assumed the reins of the portfolio by replacing José Luis Escrivá, now governor of the Bank of Spain, after several years in which he has held various positions within the party and the public administration until landing as a candidate in one of the most important delegations at the national level, where he will be assigned the very delicate task of reviving the PSOE-M and opposing Díaz Ayuso. It is not the first time that Óscar López assumes the general secretary of a socialist delegation. Throughout his long career within the PSOE, he went on to lead the Castilian and Leonese socialists between 2008 and 2012. Over the course of those four years, López accumulated a record of ‘successes’ ranging from consummating a motion of censure in the Ponferrada City Council (León) with the support of a convicted sexual harasser until a historic electoral failure. Related News standard Yes The judge refuses to summon Sánchez Acera “for now” for the leak to Lobato Nati Villanueva The instructor responds to the accusations that he prefers to wait for the socialist’s cell phone to be dumpedThe Nevenka case It was the year 2001 when a young councilor from the Popular Party in Ponferrada named Nevenka Fernández assured that she had been a victim of sexual harassment by her boss, the then mayor of the municipality, Ismael Álvarez (PP). A media case that shook the country and ended with a Supreme Court ruling that sentenced Álvarez to nine months in prison and compensation of twelve thousand euros for his subordinate. Years later, the former mayor, who lived apart from politics, returned with his own formation, Independientes Agrupados de Ponferrada (IAP), with which he ran in the 2013 municipal elections. He won five councilors who ended up being key for the Party. Socialist, who used the support of Álvarez to carry out a motion of censure against the then mayor of Ponferrada, Carlos López Riesco (PP). A trick that cost the socialists dearly due to the uproar that resulted from them agreeing with a convicted sexual harasser. Óscar López, then leader of the PSOE in Castilla y León, tried to separate the national leadership, at that time in the hands of Alberto Pérez Rubalcaba, from that movement in Ponferrada and took on the barrage of criticism, calling what happened a “personal error.” He apologized to those who may have felt offended and acknowledged having made a mistake “because in politics the order of factors does alter the product and, therefore, Álvarez should have resigned before the motion of censure was voted.” In an event to mark March 8, International Women’s Day, three years ago, Pedro Sánchez himself praised the figure of Nevenka Fernández for “her fight against the prejudices of many neighbors, including her fight against the Prosecutor’s Office, which attacked against the victim and not against the criminal. “López assumed the leadership of the party in the community with great hopes of reviving that delegation, something similar to the scenario that is now presented to him in Madrid, but the results were unfavorable for the theirs and historical ones for the opposition. Under his candidacy, the PSOE of Castilla y León lost four seats, standing at twenty-nine compared to fifty-three for his opponent Juan Vicente Herrera, who achieved the best result in the history of the PP in the region. In the general elections of that same year, the socialists in turn lost three Castilian and Leonese deputies in the Cortes.

#successes #Óscar #López #leaning #Nevenkas #harasser #electoral #failure