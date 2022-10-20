The successes of Boca in the victory against Gimnasia

In the match postponed due to the incidents that occurred 13 days ago in the vicinity of the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, Boca defeated Pipo Gorosito’s Gimnasia 2-1 and took a giant step towards winning the title of the Professional Football League in Argentina. The goals for Xeneize were scored by Frank Fabra and Langoni while the temporary tie for Lobo was scored by Leonardo Morales. In the absence of a date for the closing of the championship, Hugo Ibarra’s team regained the top of the championship with a difference of two points over Fernando Gago’s Racing.
We are going to review the successes and errors of the Ribera team in this very important victory in La Plata:
The Colombian showed a great level in today’s match and every time he went on the attack he created danger for the Wolf’s last line. In addition, he scored a key goal in the championship. Now, he is in doubt for Sunday due to muscle discomfort.
Faced with injuries to important players such as Dario Benedetto, the team had the patience and courage necessary to achieve victory in a very difficult stadium.
With a spectacular second half, the midfielder managed the match times and was key for his team to achieve this victory on a very complicated field.
Despite the fact that Gimnasia’s goal came this way, both Zambrano and Figal and later Roncaglia were very safe this way and did not give the local team opportunities that tried to reach Rossi’s goal with crosses and corner kicks.
In a complicated game, both Luca Langoni and Gonzalo Morales rose to the occasion. The first scored the goal that gave him the victory and a huge step towards the title.
