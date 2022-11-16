The Argentine National Team defeated the United Arab Emirates 6-0 in what was the last match before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. With this victory, the team led by Lionel Scaloni reached 36 games without defeat, including two titles during this period such as the Copa América (against Brazil at the Maracana Stadium) and the Finalissima (against Italy at Wembley).
Next, we are going to review all the successes of Argentina in this friendly match that was played in Abu Dhabi:
The Manchester City forward took the place of Lautaro Martínez and took advantage of the only opportunity he had to convert. He is expected to be key for the team in the World Cup.
Author of one of the most important goals in recent years, the Juventus midfielder is living his best moment with the Argentine National Team and arrives at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with confidence through the roof.
Given the departure of Lo Celso due to injury, Scaloni gave the Brighton player the opportunity to earn a place in the starting team for the debut against Saudi Arabia and he was able to take advantage of it. Everything will be in Scaloni’s head.
The Manchester United defender had a very good match despite the opponent’s difficulties in attacking. He seemed confident and calm enough to play with the ball at his feet.
Despite the changes of players and scheme, the team dominated a team like the United Arab Emirates without problems.
Now, Argentina will have to rest and start preparing for the match against Saudi Arabia in what will be the beginning of the World Cup path for the Argentine National Team, which they hope will end at the Lusail Stadium on December 18.
