After its premiere at the end of 2024, the film ‘Conclave’ has become an unexpected box office success, raising almost 100 million dollars. In the lists of the most watched titles, adult dramas of this cut are not usually included, but there is always room for surprises. The feature film, led by the German Edward Berger (‘No news on the front’) and based on Robert Harris’s homonymous novel, also opts for eight Oscars, including the best film.

Starring actors such as Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, Sergio Castellitto or John Lithgow, the film starts with the death of a fictional pope and develops during the process of choice of a new pontiff.

The tape is surprisingly faithful to realityrespecting in general the historical norms and the particular protocol and nomenclature of the conclaves and everything that surrounds them. Even so, there are some Incorrect and, specifically, a very serious error that tarnish the film.

The mistakes and successes of ‘conclave’

Since cinema is cinema, the industries of Hollywood and Europe have had special interest in the Vatican. Thus, interesting films have been shot, despite their licenses, ‘Habemus Papam’ (Nanni Moretti, 2011) or ‘The two Popes’ (Fernando Meirelles, 2019). There are also others – a majority, perhaps – who have portrayed the Holy See and the Pontiff with blushing ignorance, clumsiness and yellowing.









‘Conclave’, however, knows and respects very well the process of choice of a new Pope, as well as many details about the functioning of the Church. The movie is right in how it shows, for example, The protocol after the death of the Pontiff: The verification of the death by Cardinal Camarlengo and the possession of the fisherman’s ring.

Ralph Fiennes plays the Cardinal Deanthe figure responsible for presiding over the Cardenalicio College and to which it is usually referred to as ‘first among its peers’. Among its functions, as the film correctly shows, it is officially communicating the death of the Pope or saying daily mass during the conclave process. Although it is not seen in the tape, it would also be in charge of officiating the funeral of the deceased pontiff; In fact, Benedict XVI, who was Cardinal Dean between 2002 and 2005, celebrated that of John Paul II.

[Un aviso antes de continuar con la lectura: si no ha visto todavía la película, le advertimos de que en esta noticia se desvelarán fragmentos clave de la misma y de su desenlace final].

The most serious mistake of the film

At the beginning of the film, one of its main edges will be introduced: the arrival of the Vatican of Vincent Benítez, who claims to have been appointed Cardinal ‘In pertore’ and Kabul Archbishop a year earlier for the Pope who has just died, claiming his participation in the conclave.

Normally, the rank of a cardinal is public, although the pontiff can be reserved to do it ‘in pecore’ (in Latin, ‘in the chest’), a method for which remains secret This appointment, in principle for security issues (for example, if their congregation is in a place where Catholics are persecuted).

Cardinal Dean welcomes Benítez, who not only participates in the conclave, but even ends up being chosen new Pope at the end of the film. All this is a Severe error.

It is true that there are the cardinals ‘in pecore’, but if the Pope who has appointed him does not make him public before his death, The cardinal expires. Therefore, it would be neither a elector nor even less new pontiff.

Although this is perhaps the most serious mistake of the film (because, among other things, it disassembles the plot and the end completely), there are other inaccurate details. For example, The costumeneither is that the right color nor the ornaments of the cardinals are the correct ones, because they do not coincide with those after the Second Vatican Council. In any case, it seems that it has been a conscious decision of the film’s costume director, designer Lisy Christl.