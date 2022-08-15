Boca Juniors drew 0-0 against Racing Club de Avellaneda in the Cilindro for the thirteenth date of the Professional League and extended Hugo Ibarra’s undefeated streak. Next, we review hits and misses of Xeneize in a duel of titans.
Sebastián Villa falls down inside the rival area. / ALEJANDRO PAGNI/GettyImages
Far from blaming referee Fernando Rapallini directly for the tie, Boca ended the match without making any statements that would hold the referee responsible for the result. Even so, it was criminal on Sebastian Villa.
Fabra, a captain with merits. / Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages
Frank Fabra stopped -a long time ago- from being a make me laugh in marking and became a fix to avoid rival attacks. Today it was a wall and, in each detachment, he gravitated. Of selection.
Martín Payero is not yet in Boca. / Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages
Boca seems to be molding itself, in recent times, according to the reinforcements that the Football Council incorporates. Now, the example is Martín Payero, who shows that he is still not up to the task. Very little for one of the most winning institutions in the world. Bath of humility, Roman.
Benedetto against Racing. / Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages
Sources affirm -and Hugo Ibarra does not deny-, a confrontation between Dario Benedetto and Carlos Zambrano at halftime of Boca-Racing. The defender came out with a blow to the face and everything seems to indicate that there was a battle.
