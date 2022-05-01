For the penultimate date of the qualifying stage of the League Cup, Boca defeated Barracas Central 2-0 and secured a place among the top four in Zone B and passage to the next stage. Next, we review the successes and errors of the ensemble directed by Sebastián Battaglia:
After the coup in Brazil for the Copa Libertadores, Battaglia decided to stand firm and make a key decision for the team’s game philosophy: after eight consecutive games, he removed Pol Fernández from the axis of the field and gave rise to Alan Varela.
On the next hit, they’ll know if it worked…
After eight games of trying to adapt to playing as No. 5, Pol Fernández returned to play with ease in midfield and Boca enjoyed it. Just four minutes passed from the start of the match and he nailed the brake and a pass-goal to Pipe Benedict for 1-0. They all shouted it with a special effervescence. “Play here!” symbolized the relief after the entry.
The Pipe Benedetto left behind the weeks of exposure and unnecessary fevers on the field and shone again in front of his people. He made it 1-0, a great goal from outside the area was annulled and he closed his performance with a scissor conversion.
Carries 8 goals in 11 games as holder. A true off-series loose in local football. He is sick.
For the match against Barracas, Sebastián Battaglia formed a midfield of footballers with good footing, who did not get rid of the ball, and it was noticeable: he had around the 70% possession of the element and made more than 80% of the passes. It’s over here.
Despite having had another presence, Boca Juniors maintains a shortcoming that costs them dearly in the midfield: none of the players that make up the area has a goal. When will the bow open for any of them? Oscar, Pol, Ramirez…
The drought is complete.
