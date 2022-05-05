With a goal by Eduardo Salvio from a penalty kick, Boca Juniors defeated Always Ready 1-0 for the fourth day of Group E of the Copa Libertadores and thus managed to loosen the tense rope around his neck when thinking about qualifying for the next phase.
Next, we review hits and misses of Xeneize in peace:
The Xeneize traveled to La Paz with the obligation to win to stay alive in Group E of the Copa Libertadores under the supervision of Vice President Juan Román Riquelme and he fulfilled it. Without playing well and with a poorly charged penalty, He got a vital win.
Despite the quality performances of Javier García, Sebastián Battaglia renewed his confidence in Agustín Rossi and responded with a vengeance: made four key saves and -the most important- he kept zero on goal.
The former Independiente today -yes, just today- became Boca’s reinforcement: he proved to be up to the task and be a guarantee if he continues adding quality minutes.
He rounded off 3 innings, 5/8 defensive duels won and was an option sending long balls.
Far from having a calm walk after opening the scoring unfairly, Boca suffered from the beginning to the end of the game against the Bolivians: he played for time and had to withdraw to avoid (no) surprises.
Always Ready had mostly possession and shot +15 times at Rossi’s goal. There is no such hegemony anymore…
Beyond the triumph that always gives peace of mind -and a certain happiness-, Boca Juniors will not be able to lose sight of what the performance was: he did not have absolute control of the match and won by a rude mistake by Kevin Ortega, which charged an unusual penalty to Eduardo Salvio. Let’s say everything.
