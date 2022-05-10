Barcelona did their homework against Celta at the Camp Nou leaving the game resolved in the first half. These are the hits and misses of Xavi’s team:
SUCCESSES
He is the player who has provided the most assists in the entire league, beating Benzema with today’s assist for Memphis to define at will. When they have stopped putting stones in his backpack and the media have stopped giving him the ball, Ousmane has performed again.
The 3-4-3 with which Xavi has started has been fruitful for Barcelona. In the first part they left the game on track. Jordi Alba, De Jong, Memphis made a triangle throughout the game that gave the culé team a lot of play.
It was difficult for him to maintain the scoring streak with which he landed at the Camp Nou but the Gabonese is back. After three games without scoring, he put Barcelona’s second and third goals on the scoreboard. We’ll see what happens to him this summer,
ERROR
Neither the day that neither Pedri, nor Nico, nor Busquets were available Riqui did not play either. Xavi preferred to change his scheme before putting him to play in the 4-3-3. Puig is clear that his departure from the club this summer is imminent.
Ferrán is not giving the performance he promised when he arrived at Barcelona. The player signed from Manchester City with the feeling of being able to carry the weight in attack for the Blaugrana but in this first season he has finished breaking. He was substituted at halftime.
