The Russian action writer Zakhar Prilepin, who declassified several militants of the Wagner PMC, did not hold back his emotions, speaking of the growing popularity of blogger Yuri Dud.

According to him, in Sheremetyevo, his advertisement is shown “literally every minute on huge screens.”

“Any fashionable, handsome, cool modern person, of course, understands: Yurka is right in everything. Because Yurka looks at you from the screen like God. Or, as His prophet. So, Yurka is right about Belarus, about the Novice, about the Crimea, about the Donbass, about everything. And these trendy, cool, beautiful, modern people will come and screw up this official propaganda. This cottony stupid unlucky rashka “, – predicts a loser propagandist in his Facebook…

He believes that this is happening because Dud is a “representative of the bourgeoisie.”

“The power has a total bourgeoisie — it is everywhere. You are all the same, smeared with the same world, indistinguishable “, – noted Prilepin.

We will remind, on the eve of Yuri Dud recorded an interview with opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the founder of the largest Belarusian Telegram channel Nexta Stepan Putilo.

