Dubai (Union)

Within an international symposium organized by the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in Dubai Police, yesterday, remotely, in cooperation with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and the Community Development Authority, and it revolved around “the importance of mental health for drug users and facing pressures in light of the Corona pandemic,” reviewed The center is a new recovery story for a young man in his twenties who was close to one of his relatives despite knowing that he was addicted to drugs, but recklessness and recklessness made him more insistent on sitting with him and going out with him, which was angering his parents, especially the mother, who worked hard to advise and guide her son, but to no avail, until he died This “relative” was overdosed, which doubled the mother’s fears and doubts and pushed her to examine her son. Despite her assurance of his safety, her anxiety did not stop, especially since the son’s behavior is provocative and irresponsible, and does not reflect respect for house laws or respect for his parents ’feelings. Families from psychological pressures and life burdens In light of the Corona pandemic, the mother lost control of her feelings, and exaggerated her control, as the son increased in his rebellion and stubbornness, until the son decided to resort to some medical drugs that he heard about from that “near” to escape from his reality, and as He has confidence that he will be able to stop it whenever he wants to, but he got addicted to it, and almost ruined his future, had it not been for his and his mother to seek refuge in the International Hemaya Center at the General Department for Drug Control in the Dubai Police, where he benefited from Article 43 of the UAE Anti-Narcotics Law, and received treatment, rehabilitation and psychological support and returned To his normal life with greater maturity and double awareness.

Colonel Abdullah Al-Khayyat, Director of the International Hemaya Center, confirmed that the cases are contained in the center with great care and great confidentiality, calling parents always to the necessity of dialogue, moderation and wisdom in the process of monitoring their children. Dr. Ihab Salah, the advisor to the United Nations Office on Crime and Drugs on Prisons and HIV, praised the UAE’s ability to continue the justice system to perform its duties during the Corona pandemic.

Dr. Wadih Maalouf, coordinator of the global program of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, explained that the Corona pandemic has caused great psychological and social pressures in all societies, pointing out that a large segment of children are currently raised in environments charged with negativity.