With a rough harvest advance that reaches 30 percent for soybeans and 20 percent for corn, somewhat behind last year, it may sound rushed to begin to draw the first outlines about what is coming for the sowing of winter crops.

However, in the minds of producers both practices – harvesting and sowing – are combined at this time of year and that is why the planning of the new campaign begins to circulate.

The first point to keep in mind in this regard is that the agroclimatic forecast shows a “Neutral” scenario; that is, with rains that would be around normal. However, this forecast would occur after the passage of La Niña, which means a drought situation that has affected vast productive areas of the country, but which had an incentive in recent weeks with rains that recharged the profiles.

It is key for those who are starting to plan a fallow: Faced with this scenario, difficult weeds can find spaces for their multiplication, growth and persistence, making it difficult to manage the fields later.

“Fallow planning has a direct influence on the presence and evolution of many of these weeds. The success of a good weed control plan highly depends on what we do in the fall. Mainly thinking about the efficiency of use of technological and economic resources ”, remarks Juan Caporicci, FMC Technical Service Manager.

The last pluviometric pulses, according to Caporicci, if they are accompanied by benign temperatures, can lead to early germination and a strong expression of the seed bank of autumn-winter weeds.

Juan Caporicci, FMC Technical Service Manager.

For this reason, “the recommendation is to carry out treatments that control the weeds present as efficiently as possible and leave them in the soil. persistent residual control to take care of every millimeter of rain that falls during the winter ”.

Additionally, for Caporicci, since the intentions of fine sowing are not yet known, versatile strategies must be thought out that allow either continuing with the fallow until the summer season, or planting wheat or barley.

Treatment

Among the different species that threaten Argentine agricultural production, Black Branch (Conyza sp) is the one with the greatest dispersion and presence.

In this segment, FMC has Finesse WG, a residual herbicide, selective for fine crops, but also with a very good spectrum of control of winter weeds and very good persistence so that successive hatches remain almost without expression for as long as possible. .

“All the campaigns are different and every year the challenges are renewed, the important thing is to be prepared for them. Information is available; The information that the history of each lot gives us is always good, so that management decisions follow or are part of a strategy. Without a strategy, we are only reactive to changes, and many times we incur campaign costs that could be avoided in a stabilized production system ”, Caporicci emphasizes.

For the FMC manager, leave decisions for later; In other words, attacking problems before preventing them almost always means higher costs, not only economic, but also environmental and productive.

“You have to rethink each year how the management strategy should be continued, just because the weeds change with each season. The prevention of difficult-to-control weeds must be planned in an integrated manner, in order to take care of every millimeter of water entering the soil profile, and always remember that the basis of the strategy is to do something in the fall ”, he summarizes.