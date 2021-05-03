In a distinguished medical achievement for Dr. Soliman Al-Habib Hospital in Dubai, an open-heart operation using robotic robotic technology was successfully performed for the first time, as this helped save the life of a 54-year-old patient who was suffering from chest pain, narrowing and hardening of the arteries supplying the heart muscle. .

The patient was taken to hospital after suffering from persistent chest pain, and he immediately underwent medical examinations that included a catheter procedure that showed narrowing in the main arteries supplying the heart, and according to the vision of the medical team that included the consultants of cardiac surgery, anesthesiology and intensive care, he recognized the need for an operation. Open heart with robots. “

The patient was urgently subjected to a package of the necessary medical examinations, including an echocardiogram and blood tests, all of which confirmed the possibility of the operation.

For his part, consultant cardiac surgeon and head of the medical team treating Dr. Rafiq Abu Samra said that the surgery took about 4 hours, and thanks to God it was successful, and the medical team was able to save the patient’s life, and after the end of the operation, the patient was transferred to intensive care and remained under observation until he was discharged from the hospital after Three days in good health.

Dr. Abu Samra explained that the use of robotic technology in open-heart operations is the first of its kind in the hospital, pointing out that this is a distinctive and pioneering addition in the field of cardiac surgeries, which require training and high qualification and advanced capabilities.

The head of the medical team explained the advantages of using robotic surgery in heart surgeries, and the difference between it and traditional surgery is that cardiac surgeries with robotic technology are less painful, and require a small opening of 2 to 3 cm between the ribs to pass the valves and arteries, and three other openings between the ribs by 8 mm. To enter the robot arms, instead of making a large incision in the center of the chest by 20 cm as is the case in traditional surgery.

Dr. Abu Samra added that the heart robot surgeries reduce the use of blood transfusions and its derivatives, and it has a limited percentage of the possibility of bleeding or infections for wounds, and the wound is usually cosmetic and hidden due to its smallness, and robotic surgery helps the patient to return to the usual lifestyle in a short period of time. And it reduces the use of artificial respiration as well as the period of stay in intensive care for a few hours, ranging from 6 hours to 12 hours, and the rate of stay in the post-operative admission wards for a period ranging from three to five days only.

It is noteworthy that Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib in Dubai includes an advanced center for adult and pediatric cardiac medicine and surgery with a number of specialized medical competencies with high expertise from American and Canadian board holders and European fellowship certificates, supported by state-of-the-art equipment to provide high-end health services in line with the highest international standards, and the hospital adopts best practices And procedures to provide safe, high-quality care, making it an ideal choice for patients.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

