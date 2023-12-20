The Dubai Health Authority announced the success of the first “liver transplant” operation for a 38-year-old woman, conducted by a distinguished medical team at King’s College London Hospital Dubai, after discovering that the woman had an uncommon liver condition known as autoimmune hepatitis.

This came during the press conference organized by the authority to reveal the details of the successful operation, which keeps pace with the rapid transformations and successive qualitative leaps towards the sustainability of health in the emirate. The delicate surgical operation took four hours and was supervised by a specialized medical team at King’s College Hospital Dubai.

Executive Director of the Authority’s Health Regulation Sector, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, said: “This achievement reflects the rapid and amazing level of development witnessed by the health sector in Dubai, and it also reflects the great efforts made by the Authority to provide high-quality medical services, in a way that enhances Dubai’s global competitiveness in the field of services.” Advanced health.

During the press conference, Al-Mulla reviewed the Authority’s efforts to support the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat), pointing out that, in cooperation with the National Center for Organ and Tissue Donation, the Health Regulation Sector of the Authority approved the liver transplant program at King’s College Hospital London, which is considered the first A liver transplant hospital in Dubai, with a highly experienced transplant team, offers a multidisciplinary approach to working closely with patients before, during and after the transplant, to ensure they receive full medical care and achieve the best possible results.

Al Mulla added that the percentage of organ donations in Dubai rose to 117.7% during the current year compared to 2022, and the number of donors increased to 37 cases, compared to 17 cases, stressing that the Dubai Health Sector Strategy 2026 seeks to promote a healthier lifestyle for Dubai residents, and the system The leading human-centered healthcare provider promoting trust, safety, quality and care for patients and their families.

The Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the UAE, Dr. Ali Al-Obaidli, confirmed that the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat) is an Emirati national program that works to promote the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, in line with the highest international standards and practices.

He added: “The (Hayat) program works in cooperation with many strategic partners locally and globally, to save lives, improve the health and safety of society, and improve the quality of life,” stressing that the program is a cooperation between many federal and local institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private health care institutions.

During the press conference, Al-Obaidli pointed out the excellence of the “Hayat” program in demonstrating community solidarity, brotherhood and tolerance, by enabling agriculture for those in need with organ failure patients residing in the country, regardless of race or religion, as more than 52 different nationalities contributed and benefited from the program. National Center for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Hayat).

In turn, Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali, Head of Medical Services and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at King’s College Hospital London Dubai, said: “Liver transplantation is an option for some patients with liver cancer, and liver transplantation is the only life-saving option for patients who develop acute hepatitis, which… It leads to liver failure, and this may occur with viral infections, medications, or for unknown reasons, so patients with serious liver problems often need high-quality care in a specialized liver intensive care unit, which is linked to liver transplant units,” he said, pointing out the center. Liver care at King's College Hospital includes a specialized team of professionals with global experience, providing care for liver patients with chronic diseases, cirrhosis, acute liver failure, pancreatic disease, and liver and pancreas cancer.

A 38-year-old woman was admitted to King's College Hospital Dubai, suffering from a change in the color of her eyes to yellow (jaundice) and swelling in her feet and abdomen. She was not aware of any liver disease in the past, and with the appearance of symptoms of the disease, she had actually developed cirrhosis of the liver with manifestations of liver failure. Liver, where medications were tried, but they were not successful, and as the condition continued to gradually deteriorate, it was decided that the best treatment for her was a liver transplant.

The patient underwent a comprehensive evaluation before the transplant, to ensure that she did not suffer from any other diseases and that the operation could be performed safely. The operation was completed last November 29, after obtaining a liver from a deceased donor, and the deceased’s family agreed to donate.

A medical team of transplant surgeons was formed, led by Senior Consultant Surgeon and Clinical Lead at King's College Hospital London and Director of Liver Transplant Services, Dr. Parthiban Srinivasan, and Consultant Hepatobiliary Diseases, Transplant Surgeon and Deputy Director of Liver Transplant Services at King's College Hospital Dubai, Dr. Rakesh Rai.

After the success of the operation, which lasted four hours, the patient received full post-transplant care, as she was discharged from the hospital 10 days after the operation, and she is in very good health… in a new achievement added to the record of successes of the medical sector in Dubai, and an important transformation that keeps pace with the aspirations of… The emirate and its positive and influential role in the development of medicine with its sciences, practices, technologies and specialized research witnessed in the world.

