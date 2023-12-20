In a new achievement added to the record of pioneering successes of the medical sector in Dubai, the Dubai Health Authority announced the success of the first “liver transplant” operation for a 38-year-old woman, conducted by a distinguished medical team at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, after it was discovered that the woman had an undiagnosed medical condition. Common in the liver known as autoimmune hepatitis.

This came during a press conference organized by the Dubai Health Authority to reveal the details of the successful operation that keeps pace with the rapid transformations and successive qualitative leaps towards health sustainability in the emirate. The delicate surgical operation took 4 hours and was supervised by a specialized medical team at King’s College Hospital Dubai.

Enhance lifestyle

On this occasion, Dr. Marwan Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Authority, said: “This achievement reflects the rapid and amazing level of development witnessed by the health sector in Dubai, and it also reflects the great efforts made by the Authority to provide high-quality medical services, in a way that enhances Dubai's global competitiveness in the field of advanced health services.

During the press conference, Al-Mulla reviewed the efforts made by the Authority to support the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat,” pointing out that, in cooperation with the National Center for Organ and Tissue Donation, the Health Regulation Sector of the Authority approved the liver transplantation program at King’s College London Hospital in Dubai. It is considered the first liver transplant hospital in Dubai to include a highly experienced transplant team and offers a multidisciplinary approach to work closely with patients before, during and after the transplant to ensure that they receive full medical care and achieve the best possible results.

Al Mulla added: “The organ donation rate in Dubai increased to 117.7% during the current year 2023 compared to 2022, and the number of donors increased to 37 cases in (2023) compared to 17 cases (2022). He stressed that the Dubai health sector strategy 2026, It seeks to promote a healthier lifestyle for Dubai residents, and a leading people-centered health system to enhance trust, safety, quality and care for patients and their families and make Dubai a distinguished destination for value-based healthcare.

Partners of humanity

For his part, Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues in the UAE, said: “The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat” is an Emirati national program that works to promote the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues, in line with the highest standards and practices. Globalism”.

Al-Obaidly added: “The “Hayat” program works in cooperation with many strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, improve the health and safety of society, and improve the quality of life, stressing that the program is a cooperation between many federal and local institutions, including the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, and the Department of Health. – Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare institutions.

During the press conference, Dr. Al-Obaidli pointed out the excellence of the “Hayat” program in demonstrating community solidarity, brotherhood and tolerance, by enabling transplantation for needy patients with organ failure residing in the country, regardless of race or religion, as more than 52 different nationalities contributed and benefited from it. The National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat”.

Global experiences

In turn, Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali, Head of Medical Services and Consultant in Emergency Medicine at King’s College Hospital London, Dubai, said: “Liver transplantation is an option for some patients with liver cancer, and liver transplantation is the only life-saving option for patients who develop acute hepatitis, which leads to “To liver failure, this may occur with viral infections, medications, or for unknown reasons, so patients with serious liver problems often need high-quality care in a specialized liver intensive care unit, which is linked to liver transplant units.” Pointing out that the Liver Care Center at King's College Hospital in Dubai includes a specialized team of professionals with international experience, who provide care for liver patients with chronic diseases, cirrhosis, acute liver failure, pancreatic diseases, and liver and pancreatic cancer.

Process details

A 38-year-old woman was admitted to King's College Hospital Dubai, suffering from a change in the color of her eyes to yellow (jaundice) and swelling in her feet and abdomen. She was not aware of any liver disease in the past, and with the appearance of symptoms of the disease, she had already suffered from cirrhosis of the liver. With manifestations of liver failure, medications were tried but were not successful, and as the condition continued to gradually deteriorate, it was decided that the best treatment for her was a liver transplant.

In light of this, the patient underwent a comprehensive evaluation before the transplantation operation to ensure that she did not suffer from any other diseases, and that the operation could be performed safely. The operation was completed on November 29, 2023, after obtaining a liver from a deceased donor, and the approval of the deceased’s family for the donation.

A medical team of transplant surgeons was immediately formed, led by Dr Parthipan Srinivasan, Senior Consultant Surgeon and Clinical Lead at King's College Hospital London and Director of Liver Transplant Services, and Dr Rakesh Rai, Consultant Hepatobiliary Diseases, Transplant Surgeon and Deputy Director of Liver Transplant Services at King's College Hospital. Dubai.

After the success of the operation, which lasted 4 hours, the health condition received full post-transplant care, as she was discharged from the hospital ten days after the operation and is in very good health… in a new achievement added to the record of successes of the medical sector in Dubai, and an important transformation that keeps pace with the aspirations of the emirate. Its positive and influential role in the development of medicine with its sciences, practices, techniques and specialized research that the world is witnessing.