As some jokes usually start, the future of UVESAone of the great chicken producers in Spain, is played between a Ukrainian, a Spaniard and a Portuguese. Specifically, the company has received three offers in recent weeks to … The company. The more than 2,000 employees are satisfied and quiet. They assume that this situation is due to the good work they have been doing for years, and they know that consumers re -fill out the shopping cart with their products, something they will continue to do after the worst of the price crisis has happened.

The first bidder is the Ukraine Group MPH. It is a company with extensive experience in the food and agriculture sector with income that approaches 3,000 million euros. This protagonist of the East exports its products to more than 70 countries around the world and manages approximately 360,000 hectares of agricultural land in 12 regions of Ukraine. As ABC has been able to know in sources in the sector, MHP’s interest would have important geopolitical dyes. For them it would be very important to get a so -called beach head in this part of Europe and, from Spain, have a new strategic position.

The next to appear on the scene was the FUERTES GRUPOwhose main teaches is the popular Murciana Elpozo. The firm, which also houses brands such as Aquadeus and Bodegas Luzón, presented at the beginning of February a binding offer for the total acquisition of UVESA for a price of 312 million euros. To make clear their position and commitment, they sent a letter to the Board of Directors and shareholders of the Navarra firm, in which the offer conditions are specified.

In the surroundings of Uvesa, without still firm about it, It is estimated that the Spanish offer is the most attractive And the one that could fit better. Although they assume that the three have enough seriousness for the template to be quiet. To emphasize their intentions, from Grupo Fuertes they pointed out that they have “a clear vocation of growth and sustainability that guarantees not only the maintenance of current employment, but above all the increase of it to achieve the proposed objectives.” This is something that sounds very good among employees.

The last to appear on the scene has been the Portuguese Lusiaves. Its offer, which the Navarra company values ​​in more than 300 million euros, in principle would not be for the total of the share capital, something that could make it lose positions before the Board of Shareholders that will finally decide everything. In his favor: it is one of the main Lusa companies in the poultry sector, and has a lot of experience already in Spain. However, some sources consulted indicate that their offer would be unrealistic.

Within the Lusiaves group there are companies dedicated to both agriculture and veterinary products and the production of chicken and turkey meat along with other types of meat elaborated or refrigerator transport.

A strong uvesa

Uvesa, right now – even without an external investor arriving – has a well -armed future. The company exports to France, Portugal, Romania, Guinea, Congo and Mozambique, among other regions. Its turnover, which now exceeds 600 million, has achieved an upward trend as the price crisis in Europe has declined. Something essential to understand why this price war has occurred.

In the last 12 months inflation has softened its curve. The crazy prices of 2022 and 2023 have regained sanity, and that is something that consumers notice. Among those products that have returned to normal is chicken in all its elaboration processes.

This situation has highlighted the importance of this sector, not only now, but with a future perspective. That is the key that Ukrainian, Spanish and Portuguese know. At this time the relationship of consumers with chicken has again been the usual. It is a healthy product and with many variants in its preparation. However, in the last two years, its price generated some rejection. Now, when fish and veal are again one or two steps above, the chicken claims its prominence.

At the moment, the end of this story, which is beginning of a joke – for the typology of the protagonists – may not be resolved immediately. Those responsible for resolving the situation will be the so -called ‘Uvesista family‘. Thus, the company’s shareholders are made known, which are more than 1,600, and that have always been called as well as founding partners. They will be the ones who have the last word. What is unknown is when. It is known that there will have to be a shareholders’ board, and in that framework a decision will be made, as long as the ninga of the companies that have launched offer withdraw from the bid. Within the template there is no concern, nor fear that the shareholders are not Spanish.