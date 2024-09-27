Just over an hour before the match begins, the doors of the Johan Cruyff Stadium open and around a thousand fans rush in. Some run towards the turnstiles. Others wait at the merchandise stands, eager to buy a T-shirt, a scarf, a commemorative trinket.

However, the longest line forms outside a booth that offers fans the opportunity to take a photo with their heroes. Within minutes, it stretches to the entrance, filled with spellbound preteens hoping they’ve arrived in time. They have come to see the most dominant women’s soccer team on the planet.

Barcelona Femení has ​​been champion of Spain every year since 2019. They have not lost a league match since May 2023, a streak during which eight of their players also won the Women’s World Cup. On May 26, the team won the Women’s Champions League title for the third time in four seasons, which crowns the best professional team in Europe.

That has turned the team’s standouts into global stars. It has also transformed Barcelona, ​​and the region of Catalonia in general, into the heart of women’s soccer, a case study of what happens when women’s soccer gains the same prominence as men’s soccer.

On the streets of the City, t-shirts with the name of Alexia Putellas or Aitana Bonmatí, great stars of the Barça Femení, are as common as those that bear the names of stars of the men’s team. And the region’s soccer fields are seeing a boom, with what was once a male-dominated space finding itself inundated with women and girls.

The number of registered soccer players in Catalonia has doubled in the last six years and is expected to grow exponentially in the next decade.

The young fans lining up to take a photo were not expecting a photo with a distant hero. They hoped to be close enough to touch the women who helped make it all real.

From the age of 11 to 14, Marta Torrejón said, she never played soccer against another girl. She had done it, smaller, when she represented neighborhood teams. But from the moment he joined Espanyol, the lesser of Barcelona’s two professional soccer clubs, his teammates and opponents were all boys.

Sometimes, being the only girl among the talents who would go on to play in Spain’s top division made her feel “out of place,” she admitted, but for the most part she was just grateful. Torrejón began playing in the late 1990s, when opportunities for girls to do so — in Barcelona, ​​Spain and Europe — were scarce.

Torrejón was not only brave enough to resist it, but also talented enough to achieve it. She won a Spanish title with Espanyol’s first team and then added six more with Barcelona Femení.

However, his experience now seems anachronistic. Although Spain’s victory in last year’s World Cup was marred by the image of Luis Rubiales, then president of the country’s soccer federation, forcibly kissing Jennifer Hermoso, one of its most famous players—incident which led to a charge of sexual assault—the growth of women’s soccer in Barcelona has no brakes.

In the last three years, the Barcelona women’s team has tripled the money it brings in through sponsorships, merchandise sales and entry tickets. He now earns $8.5 million per season from his sponsors alone. Their stadium is full. In 2023, online sales of the club’s women’s clothing increased approximately 275 percent.

Much more significant are the opportunities it has created. Two decades since Torrejón forged a lonely path, girls hoping to follow in her footsteps have plenty of options.

In 2019, Sant Pere de Ribes, a club on the outskirts of the City where Bonmatí began her career, had only one women’s team, with only nine players. Now there are 10 women’s teams.

“Many girls join because it is the team where Aitana played,” said Tino Herrera, president of the club.

That growth is reflected in other places. For Torrejón, with her memories of hearing that soccer was not a place for girls, that is a source of immense “pride and satisfaction.”

“What you do creates an impact on other people and a change that didn’t exist before,” he said. “The girls who come now have those references that we didn’t have. “They see something in the future of this profession.”