“This year’s Suchard announcement… I cried”; “I don’t understand why I’m crying because of a video of Suchard’s fucking nougat, I’m going to block you”; “I can’t help but get excited every time I see it.” These are some of the dozens of messages that have flooded . The advertising video is a Pixar-style animated short that stars two grandparents who remember how the holiday has been the scene of the most important family moments for several decades.

“Do you think we did it well?” the husband asks the wife at the beginning of the video. The answer is given in a series of year-end holiday memories that include the tradition of eating the 12 grapes as a family, gifts to grandchildren, the arrival of the first son-in-law, following the countdown on television for the new year, pets as another member of the household or leave the milk and chocolate to the Three Wise Men. The ad ends with the phrase: “Life is what happens between Christmas and Christmas.” The Ogilvy agency was responsible for developing it, with production by Hogarth and with the animation studios Passion Pictures (United Kingdom) and Megacomputer (France).

“We did not expect this success. It is a thousand times above what we projected, it has all been organic,” Ogilvy’s executive creative director, Jesús Rasines, assures this medium. Animation is not usually used in advertising shorts due to the necessary preparation time; However, it allows other advantages such as greater creative freedom, according to the development team. “We wanted to universalize the story. You identify more [con los personajes animados] and in this case it seems like he is the grandfather of them all,” explains Félix Carral, creative director of Ogilvy, a brand that will also develop Decathlon’s Christmas advertisement.

The development process lasted between six and seven months, between creating the story and designing the characters from a pencil and then animating them by computer. “What we wanted was to take a life and break it. We had about 25 or 30 vital moments so the difficult part has not been to include those sentimental scenes but to choose the ones that were left out,” Carral details. The short spans several years and seeks to have a representation for each period of life: illusory childhood, rebellious adolescence and regression in old age.

The character design for Suchard’s animated short. Ogilvy

As for the Pixar style that many people on social networks have identified, Rasines says that it is “impossible” not to have the Disney label in mind because they are the “kings of animation,” but that the goal was to get away from their “perfect aesthetic.” “We wanted to distance ourselves and not be absolutely idealistic in the character designs, that had imperfections and that any family in Spain could identify with,” he points out. Carral adds in this regard: “The real image gives you a lot of information such as origin or social class, while animation allows you to ignore those appearances and have a higher level of emotion without being corny.”

The spot was presented last Tuesday in a special screening with media and brand ambassadors and since Wednesday it has been circulating on social networks and broadcast on television.

