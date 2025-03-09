It looks like a joke that Unesco denies the booksellers of the slope of Moyano … of bar, enough to Espabilar. The same thing of this supranational organism should understand that “the true Spanish popular university has been coffee and the public square,” phrase attributed to a muno -for the way, begins to sound slogan on social networks when it accompanies the image of a beautiful and smoking cup. It happens that the libraries of the Cuesta are not only denied the proximity of a business that allows them to move forward, also a space that evokes an ideal: Europe was also built from its coffees.

Beyond the intellectual or torrefacto zone, from the end of the pandemic in Madrid, the ‘specialty coffee’ is spoken of as well as the afternoon or the return of the piano-bar. There is talk of baristas, tan, traceability, fragrance, acidity, body, texture, creaminess, taste and postgust, filtered, infused … to stained, cut, with milk or only the replica of the ‘Latte’, ‘Flat White’, ‘Mocca’, ‘Machiatto’ or ‘Long Black’ has come out.

66 million cups

It is a movement that some point out as the ‘third wave of coffee’ (in reference to a consumer between 25 and 35 years) and that, according to the AECAFÉ association, at the moment it occupies 2 percent in Spain, where we take 66 million cups per year (22 million in coffee shops). In the US, for example, its consumption has increased 37 percent in the last two decades And that pull is due to ‘specialty coffee’.

That a coffee is cataloged thus goes to fulfill the Canon of the SCA (The Specialty Coffee Association): it must be certified by a taster and reach a score of 80 (very good) to 100 (exquisite), from the evaluation of the attributes of the grain, the sensory experience and the result in the cup.

Pablo Caballero, one of the owners of Hello Coffee, and Cñesar Ramírez, creator of Coffee Fest, in Hola de la Calle Lagasca



Isabel Permuy





Dara Santana, a chemical engineer and member of the jury of ‘The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops’ (the list of the hundred best coffee shops in the world), explains to ABC that, to enter this exclusive payroll in which the Madrid’s Hel Coffee figure, in addition to the quality of the product the execution and innovation is examined, as well as the comfort, the atmosphere of the establishment. «This phenomenon has to do with An experience that transcends the purely ‘cool’ to make it yours. Of course it is generational. The coffee memory of my grandparents and even my parents is linked to the pure need: after the postwar period and for decades, the torrefact was what entered the coffee maker, because sugar was the way to keep a product of daily consumption that came from the outside, since we did not produce it here. Now, through young people, the mentality is another: we begin to enjoy infused coffees, we are interested in knowing what countries the grain comes and even from what farms, and the way to toast it, we appreciate the nuances … », explains Santana.

For César Ramírez, creator of Cofeefest and one of the drivers of this ‘new Madrid coffee wave’, it is “a very powerful sociological change, not to modify life habits, but to enter them. There are infinite possibilities here and, also, people who pay the experience with pleasure: it can be 2.80, 9.80 or 15 euros for a filtering in which several cups come out. If no one questions that we consume wines or hams of various qualities and prices, why do it with coffee?

Among the best in the world

Madrid is still a city in which the consumption of ‘specialty coffee’ is far from reaching the level of London, Sidney, Reykiavik, Seoul or Guatemala City; Places, from Latin America to northern Europe, Asia or El Pacífico, where the ‘specialty coffee’ is not a rarity: it is what there is. Of course, this city already presumes to have some of the best coffee shops in the country distributed by several districts, In the same center (Salamanca, Opera, Lavapiés or Malasaña) and towards the periphery (Legazpi, Carabanchel, Usera …), where young people find more affordable homes.

Hello Coffee of Lagasca Street, under the management of Pablo Caballero and Nolo Botana, appears in the twelve position of ‘The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops’. In the middle of a Tuesday, this simple space, of Nordic air and not very large, is occupied by a legion of young people delighted to pay some cents or a few euros more than in the establishments ‘of a lifetime’ for a coffee that arrives at the table served in beautiful blue cups. While we tried a variety of Guatemala, Pablo Caballero explains that Madrid’s not very initiated usually start with the cafes of Brazil. «They are the ones who like the palate because the acid is very soft, it has chocolate and sweet notes. And then progress with Colombian cafes or Africans, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Kenya … ». The story of this rigger and his partner begins with the impact of the crisis that exploded in 2008.

«In 2012 I started working in a cafeteria and there was awakening passion. Nolo and I opened a blog in 2015 and, two years later, the first physical space arrived ». From Lavapiés to the Salamanca neighborhood he measured the pandemic: after the initial paralysis, they saw the opportunity to grow. «From home, during the confinement, people began to be interested in a quality gastronomic product through the Internet. And our time came. Hello Coffee sells ‘online’, it has its Toaster in Lucero And, in addition to Lagasca Street, it maintains the first place in Doctor Fourquet. The distinction of ‘The World’s 100’ honors them, but also keeps them alert: “You have to live up to it,” says Pablo.

A PICA IN TETUAN

Towards the north of the city, in a small street in Valdeaceras, Agustín Fernández receives us in 1000 Cups Coffee Roaster with a Colombian Risaralda «Cofermented with ‘Limoncello’. This coffee has a score of 92 and comes from Santa Rosa de Cabal, ”he explains. We are in a humble and worker in the district of Tetuán, which was the destination of the exodus of the countryside to the great city in the 50s and 60s of the last century. The interior of 1000 CUPS, however, keeps the modern and industrial aesthetics of a London coffee from which Agustín and his wife, Laura, fell in love shortly after the mazazo that for them supposed the confinement, when they were forced to close their coffee business in the roundabout of Quevedo. They are pioneers in the ‘Specialty Café’ in Madrid, they have been working for many years and in Algete they have the grain of Colombia, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Burundi or Ethiopia. The icing of breakfasts that are already famous in the neighborhood.

Video.

Agustín Fernández with his wife Laura and his daughter, of the same name, in her cafeteria in the Valdeacedras neighborhood: 1,000 cuffee cups



Antonio Angel





As Agustín explains, «we feel that we have put a spicy in Flanders because there are people from other areas and even whose cups coffee travelers who want to try what we offer because they have seen us online. Also Airbnb tourists in this area, where many accommodations have been opened. This has always been a more commercial coffee neighborhood of Torrefacto, which is a poison. And it is understandable that the most older tell you ‘Oh son, what are you going to tell me about coffee if I have been drinking it all my life!’ But I am proud of the ladies who, after passing here for the first time, return for a ‘little room’ to take home ».

Filtered coffee in Geisha Coffee, next to Callao Square



Antonio Angel





On the back of the Plaza de Callao, Juan Valencia opened Geisha Coffee, in tribute to the ‘Gesha’ variety, originally from the southeast of Ethiopia, cultivated in height, exotic, delicate, floral and very expensive. At auction, 9,000 euros per kilo have been exceeded. This aeronautical engineer, traveler and, now, resident in Switzerland, explains through the phone that the ‘Boom’ of the ‘Specialty Café’ in Madrid has a lot to do with its tourist explosion. «We have 50 percent of local customers and 50 percent of foreigners. Americans, Scandinavians, Mexicans, Colombians, Chinese … are looking for what they have in their countries. There is business, there is national and foreign investment and, in addition to young people, an age strip emerges, between 55 and 65 years, with a medium-high purchasing power that is being listed thanks to the fact that this coffee is already present in the high gastronomy ». He acknowledges that he has paid up to 1,000 euros for a kilo of Panamanian coffee of the ‘Geisha’ variety and, he explains, “although it is a risk, it is worth trying such an investment.”

A jump from Usera

Kike Ying tells the jump from its pastry in Usera (it worked between 2005 and 2010) to open two premises in Opera and Malasaña. To overcome the M-30 barrier, it was clear that in Madrid you could apply what he saw traveling through northern Europe and, above all, in Asia, taking advantage of family meetings in China. «I simply did what in other countries is normal. Working with pleasure, textures … Since the last five years this has done nothing but grow. Madrid leave, try and demand quality, ”he adds. In addition to the usual ‘Latte’ or ‘Capuccino’, Kike Ying has proposals such as the ‘Tonic espresso’ (6 euros) or the ‘Hon Berries’ (9), which is an ‘espresso’ with strawberry jam, cocoa, milk, ‘balleys’ and salt cream.

Kike Ying, owner of Hanso Coffee, with two establishments in the center



Belén Díaz





On the other side of the Madrid bars, there are already enthusiasts for the ‘Specialty Café’ who, such as photographer Jaime Borja (@Mad_specialty), seek and recommend places through social networks. «We are creating community. My wife and I tested and talked about sites that we like not only for their coffee, but for their rich and healthy food, their atmosphere … Here is level and there is business. There are entrepreneurs with a clear idea. This is not a bubble. The ‘specialty coffee’ has come to stay ».