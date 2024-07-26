Sony is thinking about a new portable PlayStation due to the success of PS Portal? There have been no statements on the matter from the Japanese company, but it is reasonable to assume that the top management have at least discussed the matter, evaluating all the possibilities.

Let’s be clear: it is not at all simple, nowadays, to launch a second platform and The PlayStation VR2 situation demonstrates this crystal clear. Each different machine must be supported with conviction first of all by the manufacturer, and as it turns out Sony has never really had any intention of investing in its new virtual reality headset.

So on what basis could a new PlayStation Portable ever be born? Imitating what Microsoft did with Xbox Series Sand therefore creating a less powerful console than the current PS5, designed to run at lower resolutions and frame rates but compatible with the same games.

This solution would solve the main problem related to the launch of a new platform, namely the need to support it effectively by investing in the development of games made specifically for that hardware.