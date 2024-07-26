PlayStation Portal is performing well above expectations and could prompt Sony to consider a new portable console, but that will only happen under certain conditions.
Sony is thinking about a new portable PlayStation due to the success of PS Portal? There have been no statements on the matter from the Japanese company, but it is reasonable to assume that the top management have at least discussed the matter, evaluating all the possibilities.
Let’s be clear: it is not at all simple, nowadays, to launch a second platform and The PlayStation VR2 situation demonstrates this crystal clear. Each different machine must be supported with conviction first of all by the manufacturer, and as it turns out Sony has never really had any intention of investing in its new virtual reality headset.
So on what basis could a new PlayStation Portable ever be born? Imitating what Microsoft did with Xbox Series Sand therefore creating a less powerful console than the current PS5, designed to run at lower resolutions and frame rates but compatible with the same games.
This solution would solve the main problem related to the launch of a new platform, namely the need to support it effectively by investing in the development of games made specifically for that hardware.
Science fiction?
Are these just unrealizable fantasies? Probably not, if it’s true that Microsoft is moving in this direction: miniaturizing the Xbox Series S components and perhaps resorting to some small compromises to be able to assemble a handheld capable of running the titles of the current catalog at 720p or 1080p and 30 fps.
Furthermore, to support the possible project of a new PlayStation Portable compatible with PS5 games there would also be the upscaling technologies which it is rumored we will find in PS5 Pro, and which could allow us to set a target of just 540p and then double it to fill the eventual 1080p of the integrated display.
What we imagine, in short, is a system that start from the PS5 specifications but resize everything that can be resizedlowering the operating frequencies, reducing the RAM and possibly adding chips for independent upscaling management.
Considering that almost four years have passed since Sony launched the Digital Edition of the PlayStation 5 at 400 euros, even on the price front a possible new PlayStation Portable with these features could arrive in stores at a figure not exceeding 300 euros.
What do you think? Is this just crazy fantasy or is it a feasible project? Would you buy a PlayStation Portable with these features? Let’s talk about it.
This is an editorial written by a member of the editorial staff and is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.
