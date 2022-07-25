The signing of Santiago Giménez by Feyenoord is getting closer to materializing. The Mexican striker played perhaps last Saturday, his last game as a Cruz Azul footballer, even scoring a double to establish himself as the leader in scoring in the 2022 opening of Liga MX. If his arrival is confirmed, we would be facing a new Aztec player who emigrates to Eredivisie football, a place where several Mexican players have been successful in their careers.
Below we will see some of the Mexican soccer players who have landed in soccer in the Netherlands in recent years.
Although the first Mexican to play in Dutch football was Joaquín del Olmo, it was Carlos Salcido who first stood out in this football. After the 2006 World Cup, the PSV Eindhoven team took over his services, becoming the first player born in Mexico to wear this shirt. He played 168 matches and won two Eredivisie titles and one Super Cup.
At the time it was news that surprised Mexican soccer, few of us imagined the Mexican defender in European soccer. He came to coincide in PSV Eindhoven with Carlos Salcido and his stay in the team was three years, playing 87 games and winning a super cup.
After being the U-17 world champion with Mexico and consolidating himself in Liga MX with Pumas UNAM, the Mexican center-back emigrated to Eredivisie football. With AZ Alkmaar and later with PSV Eindhoven, he was league and supercup champion. To this day, he is the only Mexican who has played for two different teams from the Netherlands.
After standing out with Rayados de Monterrey and after shining in the 2012 Club World Cup, the skilled Mexican soccer player made the leap to Europe, more specifically to Twente, where he would begin his long career on the old continent. His stay only lasted two seasons, but enough to attract the attention of Porto, where he would later become a benchmark.
After leaving his mark on Deportivo de la Coruña in Spain, Andrés Guardado became the third Mexican soccer player to play with this great Eredivisie, managing not only to be a starter and a benchmark for the team, but also to become a true idol. for the hobby. He exceeded 100 games, recorded 4 goals and 22 assists and left as a two-time league and supercup champion. Without a doubt, he left a big mark.
After breaking it all with the Tuzos del Pachuca in Mexico, the diabolical doll came to soccer in the Netherlands, being PSV Eindhoven again, the preferred club for Mexicans who come to this country. He played 79 games, scored 40 goals and recorded 23 assists, becoming Eredivisie champion and going to Napoli, leaving an indelible mark on the fans.
The sixth and last Mexican player to sign for PSV Eindhoven has been Erick Gutiérrez. Little, but he coincided with Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano on the team. At first it was difficult for him to win a starting position, but in the last academic year 2021-2022 he became a regular in the team, becoming cup champion, even scoring a goal in the final. To this day, the Aztec midfielder continues to be part of the institution.
The last Mexican to reach this football and the first to wear the Ajax shirt. After being champion with Club América and being a World Cup player with Mexico, the defender/midfielder arrived to consolidate himself today with the Dutch giant. He has already passed the barrier of 100 games, he was already two-time league champion, cup champion and super cup champion. Today he is undoubtedly one of the best Mexican soccer players today and much is due to his great passage through the historic team of the Eredivisie.
